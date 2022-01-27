Bears to hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as head coach

Da Bears have a new head football coach.

The Chicago Bears are working to hire Matt Eberflus as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source informed of the decision.

The 51-year-old has spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts after stints as linebackers coach in Dallas and Cleveland.

Indy sported a top-10 scoring and total defense in four years with Eberflus running the show and ranked fourth in rushing yards allowed and second in takeaways per game.

The Bears considered hiring former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell and Cowboys DC Dan Quinn before ultimately landing on Eberflus.

Eberflus becomes the second new coach to secure a head coaching gig Thursday. Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is set to lead the Denver Broncos. The dominoes leave seven coaching vacancies.

Eberflus takes over after Matt Nagy was fired following the 2021 season after Chicago netted a 6-11 record.

The Bears sported a solid defense last season and have the pieces for Eberflus to work with in star linebackers Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith.

The big question for the first-time coach will be on the offensive side of the ball, where the Bears struggled mightily under Nagy. With quarterback Justin Fields flashing raw potential during his rookie campaign, who Eberflus taps as offensive coordinator will be his first big decision in the new chair.