Around the NFL

Packers promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 29, 2022 at 10:34 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

Green Bay is looking within to replace Nathaniel Hackett.

Packers offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich is being promoted to offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night, per sources.

Stenavich's promotion comes after Hackett was hired to become the new Broncos head coach on Jan. 27, and the news will have a ripple effect for other coaching vacancies around the league.

Hackett was looking to bring Stenavich along in Denver, according to Rapoport. Pelissero reports Hackett will now make a run at Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten to become the OC in Denver.

Rapoport adds that Packers quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Luke Getsy is now clear to become the new Bears OC, a move expected to be official soon.

Stenavich, 38, joined the Packers as an OL coach in 2019 once Matt LaFleur was hired as head coach. A native of Marshfield, Wis., Stenavich began his NFL coaching career in 2017 with the San Francisco 49ers and bounced around different practice squads as an offensive tackle from 2006 to 2010.

