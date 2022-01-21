Around the NFL

Panthers expected to hire ex-Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as new offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 21, 2022 at 01:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Carolina has its rock star.

The Panthers are expected to hire Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen, both nursing ankle injuries, will be game-time decisions on Sunday versus the Rams, per coach Bruce Arians.
news

Giants hire Joe Schoen as next general manager

The Giants have hired Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new GM, the team announced Friday.
news

Eagles HC Sirianni hoping he can convince Jason Kelce to return for 2022: 'I sent him two kegs of beer'

Nick Sirianni is hoping to convince Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce to return for his 12th season over the summer.
news

Packers WR Randall Cobb pursues 'storybook ending' upon return for playoffs

Green Bay packers veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb speaks on his return from injury as he enters the playoffs looking to win another Super Bowl ring. 
news

Chargers GM Telesco not thinking about job security after missing playoffs again

Having missed the playoffs once again, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco isn't thinking about job security, but looking ahead at improving his club. 
news

Dak Prescott fined $25K for comments directed at refs following Wild Card Round loss to 49ers

The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ $25,000 on Thursday for comments the QB made following last Sunday's wild-card loss to the 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Texans conduct HC interview with veteran QB Josh McCown for second consecutive year

The Houston Texans' continued search for a head coach has led them back to an intriguing candidate from last year's hiring cycle.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: Divisional Round injury report

Check out each team's injury report for the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
news

Colts owner Irsay says comments weren't directed at Wentz: 'I would have told Carson face-to-face'

Jim Irsay's football team concluded the 2021 season with an epic collapse, getting dominated by a lowly division rival to surrender a chance to win its way into the playoffs. Nearly a week later, the Colts owner addressed the club's lingering disappointment.
news

Mike Vrabel: Titans to decide on Derrick Henry's status vs. Bengals on Friday

Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday that running back Derrick Henry is "progressing well" as he ramps up ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night in Overland Park, Kansas, for misdemeanor criminal damage, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW