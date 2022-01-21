Panthers expected to hire ex-Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as new offensive coordinator

Carolina has its rock star.
The Panthers are expected to hire Ben McAdoo as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs and center Ryan Jensen, both nursing ankle injuries, will be game-time decisions on Sunday versus the Rams, per coach Bruce Arians.
The Giants have hired Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new GM, the team announced Friday.
Nick Sirianni is hoping to convince Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce to return for his 12th season over the summer.
Green Bay packers veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb speaks on his return from injury as he enters the playoffs looking to win another Super Bowl ring.
Having missed the playoffs once again, Chargers general manager Tom Telesco isn't thinking about job security, but looking ahead at improving his club.
The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott $25,000 on Thursday for comments the QB made following last Sunday's wild-card loss to the 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
The Houston Texans' continued search for a head coach has led them back to an intriguing candidate from last year's hiring cycle.
Check out each team's injury report for the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
Jim Irsay's football team concluded the 2021 season with an epic collapse, getting dominated by a lowly division rival to surrender a chance to win its way into the playoffs. Nearly a week later, the Colts owner addressed the club's lingering disappointment.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel told reporters Thursday that running back Derrick Henry is "progressing well" as he ramps up ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Cincinnati Bengals.