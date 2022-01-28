Around the NFL

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Jan 28, 2022 at 02:09 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Pittsburgh Steelers vice president and general manager Kevin Colbert will step down after the 2022 NFL Draft, owner Art Rooney II confirmed Friday.

The move was expected, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reporting Colbert's intentions in early January. Rooney said Colbert is interested in staying with the club in a reduced role.

Colbert, who has run personnel for the Steelers since 2000, has won two Super Bowls with the Steelers, been to three, and compiled a record of 225-124-3.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.

Related Content

news

Saints GM on life after Sean Payton: 'We don't see it as a wholesale culture change, roster change'

Following Sean Payton stepping down as the Saints coach after 15 seasons, general manager Mickey Loomis is tasked with finding the next great leader in the Bayou. The GM said he's not worried about getting a late start in his coaching search compared to the eight other clubs with openings. 
news

Jerry Jones: Mike McCarthy's status as Cowboys coach never in question; Dan Quinn gets extension

Mike McCarthy will be back as coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, and according to club owner Jerry Jones, that's been the plan all along. DC Dan Quinn, who withdrew his name from consideration for multiple coaching jobs, has received a multi-year contract extension.
news

49ers OC Mike McDaniel: Trent Williams in motion is like 'a car is driving at you'

What's the scariest play an NFL defensive lineman could conjure? How about a 6-foot-5, 320-pound, nimble-footed All-Pro offensive lineman barreling towards him with a head of steam after going in motion? Just ask the Packers about 49ers OT Trent Williams.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown to MLB's Padres: 'Sometimes I think about playing both sports again'

Titans star wideout A.J. Brown surely knows which sport butters his bread. But the former 19th-round draft pick of the San Diego Padres hinted via social media this week that he still has an itch for baseball.
news

Cooper Kupp vs. Deebo Samuel: Who will power their team to NFC title win?

Sunday's NFC Championship Game features two All-Pro receivers who have been keystones to their teams playing for the right to make the Super Bowl. The Rams' Cooper Kupp and the Niners' Deebo Samuel are unique talents who torture defenses with tackle-breaking power and route-running acumen. So, which one will be better Sunday?
news

Chiefs DT Chris Jones on rematch with Bengals: 'It's going to be a battle'

Sunday's AFC Championship rematch with the Bengals offers a chance for the Chiefs defense to avenge getting lit up by ﻿Joe Burrow﻿, ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ and the rest of the Bengals offense.
news

Aaron Donald: The only thing I'm lacking now is a Super Bowl championship

Aaron Donald has won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, made eight Pro Bowls and seven first-team All-Pros. But the Rams defensive tackle is missing a Super Bowl championship.
news

Ravens hire Mike Macdonald to be new defensive coordinator

Baltimore announced Thursday night the hiring of Mike Macdonald as the team's new defensive coordinator. 
news

Panthers hire Chris Tabor as special teams coordinator

A former Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears special teams coordinator, Chris Tabor is the new Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator, the team announced Thursday night.
news

Raiders put in request to interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for vacant head coaching job

The Las Vegas Raiders have put in a request to interview the Patriots' offensive coordinator for their head-coaching opening, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, with the hope he interviews with the team this weekend. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Jan. 27

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu returned to practice ahead of Championship Sunday, increasing his chances of clearing concussion protocol in time for the AFC Championship game. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
