Steelers GM Kevin Colbert to step down after 2022 NFL Draft

Pittsburgh Steelers vice president and general manager Kevin Colbert will step down after the 2022 NFL Draft, owner Art Rooney II confirmed Friday.
The move was expected, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reporting Colbert's intentions in early January. Rooney said Colbert is interested in staying with the club in a reduced role.
Colbert, who has run personnel for the Steelers since 2000, has won two Super Bowls with the Steelers, been to three, and compiled a record of 225-124-3.
Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.