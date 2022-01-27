Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger officially announces retirement after 18 seasons

It was a career not without its controversies.

Roethlisberger was involved in a serious motorcycle accident in June of 2006 in which he wasn't wearing a helmet.

In July of 2009, he had a civil suit filed against him for sexual assault that concluded with a settlement. In March of 2010, Roethlisberger was investigated for sexual assault, but the district attorney declined to press charges. Roethlisberger was suspended four games games (reduced from six) to start the 2010 season due to violation of the NFL's personal-conduct policy.

Roethlisberger returned that season to captain the Steelers to a Super Bowl run, where they eventually lost to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV.

That appearance came two seasons after Roethlisberger and Pittsburgh won Super Bowl XLIII, 27-24, against the Arizona Cardinals in an all-time nail-biter. Roethlisberger threw the game-winning 6-yard touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes with 35 seconds remaining.

Roethlisberger's first Super Bowl celebration came following a 21-10 victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. It was Roethlisberger's second season, and at 23 he became the youngest QB to win a Super Bowl. Though he scored a rushing touchdown, he largely struggled against Seattle, but as was emblematic of his career, a win was had no matter how good, bad or ugly it looked.

When he was selected by the Steelers 18 years ago out of Miami (Ohio), there were high hopes for Big Ben to become a franchise quarterback and add to Pittsburgh's legacy of winning.

He did that and then some. The Steelers were an AFC heavyweight just about every autumn as Roethlisberger kept Pittsburgh a contender in an era in which Brady and Peyton Manning carved out iconic careers.

The clock has hit midnight for Big Ben, a career marked by consistent success having concluded.

Now it's on to a new era for the Steelers and on to the Hall of Fame for Roethlisberger.

"To my wife, Ashley, our children Benjamin, Baylee and Bodie, you lift and inspire me and give my life purpose," Roethlisberger said Thursday. "I am so thankful for your love and support, I love you so much. To my parents and sister, every step of the way, your support and love has driven me to be the best and never give up. To the Rooney Family, the Tull family, coach Tomlin, coach [Bill] Cowher and all the coaches who have poured into me, the incredible people on every level that make the Pittsburgh Steelers a special organization, thank you for believing in me and allowing me to battle with you in pursuit of excellence.