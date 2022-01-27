Ben Roethlisberger retires: Iconic quarterback defined Steelers era, in good times and bad

Roethlisberger always deferred to Terry Bradshaw as the greatest Steelers quarterback because he had won four Super Bowls to Big Ben's two. But Roethlisberger played longer and won more games and, given the era in which he played, will be remembered as the superior signal-caller. After his final home game, a 26-14 victory over the Browns on Monday Night Football, Roethlisberger summed up his career while talking about what was, trappings aside, a rather ugly game.

"(The win) wasn't pretty, but like I said out on the field, it feels like that's been my style: not pretty, but finding a way to win," Roethlisberger said. "I think that's 92 wins here at Heinz Field, and what it's always been about for me is winning football games."

Roethlisberger outlasted the other two first-round quarterbacks from his rookie class with whom his career will forever be linked -- Eli Manning and Philip Rivers -- which is remarkable, given his physical brand of play. Among the players Roethlisberger admired as he grew up in Ohio was John Elway, who inspired Ben's jersey number and playing style. That style made Roethlisberger a perfect fit in Pittsburgh. He was the offensive version of the Steel Curtain -- far from graceful, but big and strong and reveling in the physicality of the game while still capable of making gasp-inducing plays. The plays often looked like they had been drawn up in the dirt, and broke down from there, sending the lumbering quarterback on a scramble before he uncorked a dart. Roethlisberger's body took a beating -- he played a game with a broken nose, and had injuries that spanned, literally, from head to feet -- which meant he would not play into his 40s like a handful of his contemporaries.

But when Roethlisberger played, he was exactly what the Steelers needed: a quarterback who was difficult to take down -- opposing scouting reports emphasized to pass rushers that if they got to him, they had to make sure they brought him to the ground -- whose gift was extending plays and extending seasons.

Roethlisberger elevated the pump fake to an art form, taking advantage of a strong right hand that allowed him to control the ball no matter how far into his motion he went before pulling back, and the might to shed defenders. He even pump-faked on the defining throw of his career, and arguably the greatest in Super Bowl history. With the Steelers trailing the Cardinals by three points and 42 seconds left in Super Bowl XLIII, Roethlisberger was flushed out of the pocket to his right. He launched a laser to the back corner, into the tiniest window, over three defenders, hitting the outstretched fingertips of Santonio Holmes, who stood on tiptoes right at the boundary.

It was an astonishing pitch and catch, so unlikely that it took several seconds for Al Michaels to make sure it was really a touchdown before making the call. Roethlisberger later surmised he should never have made a throw that risky in that situation, when a short field goal would have sent the game to overtime. He hadn't even been thinking about a field goal in the moment, though, and it was the kind of derring-do that came to epitomize his play, most often for better, but occasionally for worse.

For a franchise steeped in the lore of defense, Roethlisberger's arrival -- and his role as the face of the franchise -- marked a decided shift. It was clear the Steelers were Roethlisberger's team nearly from the moment he arrived. Yes, they were powered by defense and the running game in his rookie season, which ended with a loss to the Patriots in the AFC title game. But that offseason, Roethlisberger helped persuade Jerome Bettis to return by promising him a trip to the Super Bowl. The Steelers made their way through those playoffs largely on Roethlisberger's arm, an evolution in Pittsburgh that brought it into the offense-dominated era of the game. The Roethlis"burger" and Big Ben's Beef Jerky took off, with a blue-collar city embracing the ultimate blue-collar quarterback. That he quickly added to the Steelers' already-jammed trophy case cemented him as a worthy equal of the storied Steelers of the 1970s.

Much later, Roethlisberger admitted that the tremendous early success led him to get caught up in his own persona. He frequented the party and golf tournament circuit. He could be aloof even among his own teammates. That part of his life reached a dark nadir in the spring of 2010 with the sexual assault accusation in Milledgeville, Georgia. Fans were so enraged that members of the Rooney family wondered if Roethlisberger could ever win them back. Roethlisberger was never charged with a crime, but he served a four-game suspension from the NFL.

"I think you can learn from things in your past," Roethlisberger said in a 2015 interview. "You learn when you throw an interception or lose a Super Bowl. It's the same thing in life with anything. We go through so many things as human beings. We are all far from perfect. We all have to deal with issues throughout life."

Roethlisberger was never entirely comfortable becoming the poster boy for second chances in the NFL, but he acknowledged that the accusation and its aftermath were transformative moments in his life. His demeanor was markedly different when he returned from the suspension. He apologized to teammates and even to members of the media. He married, had children, became active in the community and emerged as the Steelers' elder statesman, carrying the team when the offense was more its calling card than the defense. During that period, coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the Steelers' identity shift, and he said, "The Steel Curtain is dead." It was not disrespectful, merely a statement of fact: The Steelers were now entirely the quarterback's team.