Mock Draft

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral only QBs selected in Round 1

Published: Jan 25, 2022 at 12:50 PM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

With the top 28 picks set for the 2022 NFL Draft, here's my first projection of how the entire first round will play out in Las Vegas on April 28.

NOTE: The order for the final four spots below will be determined by the outcome of the remaining playoff games.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

SELECTION: Evan Neal, OT

  • School: Alabama
  • Year: Junior


Protecting franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the No. 1 priority for Jacksonville. With Cam Robinson set to hit free agency, the Jaguars could pair Neal with 2021 second-rounder Walker Little to man the edges for years to come.

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SELECTION: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge

  • School: Michigan
  • Year: Senior


Detroit coach Dan Campbell could fall in love with the ultra-athletic, high-motor pass rusher with Michigan roots. Hutchinson's relentlessness and superb technique could make him a double-digit sack artist early in his career.

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SELECTION: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge

  • School: Oregon
  • Year: Junior


The electric pass rusher has a boom-or-bust feel to his game, but his raw tools are just too enticing to ignore. If NFL coaching can fully unlock his potential, Thibodeaux could shine as a shop wrecker off the edge on Sundays.

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets

SELECTION: Ikem Ekwonu, OT

  • School: N.C. State
  • Year: Sophomore (RS)


Adding more protection around Zach Wilson should help the Jets' young QB1 develop in 2022. With Morgan Moses' contract up, general manager Joe Douglas could opt to take the big, athletic tackle to shore up the offensive line.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants

SELECTION: Charles Cross, OT

  • School: Mississippi State
  • Year: Sophomore (RS)


Rebuilding the Giants' offensive line has to be a top priority for new general manager Joe Schoen. As a Day 1 starter, Cross could immediately help Big Blue re-establish a blue-collar mentality on offense.

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SELECTION: Ahmad Gardner, CB

  • School: Cincinnati
  • Year: Junior


Taking an offensive tackle could be the initial plan here, but in this scenario, the cornerback greatly outranks any OT left on the board. Gardner teams with last year's first-round pick, Jaycee Horn, to give the Panthers a dynamic duo on the island.

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via Bears)

SELECTION: David Ojabo, Edge

  • School: Michigan
  • Year: Sophomore (RS)


The Giants have always been at their best when a dominant defensive front can take over the game. The ultra-twitchy pass rusher from Michigan would add significant juice.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SELECTION: Derek Stingley Jr., CB

  • School: LSU
  • Year: Junior


Despite a pair of subpar seasons to finish his career at LSU, Stingley is a bona fide five-star talent with outstanding tools and playmaking ability.

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SELECTION: Kenny Pickett, QB

  • School: Pittsburgh
  • Year: Senior (RS)


Will general manager George Paton talk himself into believing Pickett could orchestrate a Joe Burrow-like turnaround at Mile High?

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via Seahawks)

SELECTION: Garrett Wilson, WR

  • School: Ohio State
  • Year: Junior


Building around Zach Wilson will require the Jets to expend top picks on perimeter playmakers. Wilson is an A+ wideout with soft hands and superb route-running skills.

Pick
11
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team

SELECTION: Matt Corral, QB

  • School: Ole Miss
  • Year: Junior (RS)


It's time for Ron Rivera to get his franchise quarterback. The Ole Miss standout is a prolific playmaker with some dual-threat capabilities.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SELECTION: George Karlaftis, Edge

  • School: Purdue
  • Year: Junior


The energetic pass rusher could step in immediately to spark a front line that needs another QB hunter.

Pick
13
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SELECTION: Drake London, WR

  • School: USC
  • Year: Junior


Perhaps adding a supersized pass catcher with extraordinary length and leaping ability can unlock Baker Mayfield's full potential. London is a former stud basketball player with a knack for winning 50-50 balls on the perimeter.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SELECTION: Tyler Linderbaum, C

  • School: Iowa
  • Year: Junior (RS)


The team's success with eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda could prompt general manager Eric DeCosta to fish in the Hawkeye pond again when searching for a potential replacement for pending free agent Bradley Bozeman. As an exceptional athlete with a refined technical game, Linderbaum could step in and dominate from Day 1.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Dolphins)

SELECTION: Kyle Hamilton, S

  • School: Notre Dame
  • Year: Junior


The addition of a playmaking safety with range, ball skills and thump would upgrade an Eagles secondary that could lose a pair of starters in the back end.

Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Colts)

SELECTION: Treylon Burks, WR

  • School: Arkansas
  • Year: Junior


With three first-round picks, the Eagles can afford to add another wideout to the lineup as a luxury item. Burks' size, strength and ball skills would make him the perfect WR2 to pair with DeVonta Smith on the outside.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SELECTION: Trevor Penning, OT

  • School: Northern Iowa
  • Year: Senior (RS)


The Chargers clearly nailed last year's first-round pick, Rashawn Slater, who made the Pro Bowl protecting Justin Herbert's blind side as a rookie. But right tackle remains a problem area. Penning has the size, length and athleticism to stymie pro pass rushers.

Pick
18
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SELECTION: Chris Olave, WR

  • School: Ohio State
  • Year: Senior


Sean Payton's uncertain status makes it hard to project a potential QB fit in the moment. Olave would give the Saints a polished route runner and point scorer to build around, with or without Michael Thomas in the lineup.

Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SELECTION: Jermaine Johnson, Edge

  • School: Florida State
  • Year: Senior


It is time for the Eagles to find a replacement for Brandon Graham on the edges. With Derrick Barnett also set to hit free agency, Johnson could get the call as an athletic pass rusher with a non-stop motor. 

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SELECTION: Travon Walker, DL

  • School: Georgia
  • Year: Junior


With Big Ben almost certainly headed to retirement, Mike Tomlin could remake the Steelers into a defensive-centric squad. Walker would give the Steelers a disruptive interior defender with the capacity to play as a three- or five-technique in a three-man front.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SELECTION: Devin Lloyd, LB

  • School: Utah
  • Year: Senior (RS)


The Patriots need an infusion of speed, athleticism and explosiveness at linebacker. The Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year is a bit of a Swiss Army Knife at the position with the capacity to play in space or create disruption on blitzes.

Pick
22
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SELECTION: Jordan Davis, DT

  • School: Georgia
  • Year: Senior


It is hard to take a primary run stopper early in the draft, but Davis is a difference-maker at the point of attack against the run. The mammoth defensive tackle could single-handedly neutralize opposing running games and create more pass-rush opportunities for Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

SELECTION: Trent McDuffie, CB

  • School: Washington
  • Year: Junior


U-Dub has treated the Cardinals well with alums Budda Baker and Byron Murphy contributing as frontline players. McDuffie could emerge as the next Husky to step into a starring role as a rock-solid cover corner with a steady game.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

SELECTION: Kenyon Green, OG

  • School: Texas A&M
  • Year: Junior


The Cowboys must address their declining offensive line to help Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott improve their play in 2022. Green would step in as a Day 1 starter at left guard and eliminate some of the leakage in the middle.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SELECTION: Roger McCreary, CB

  • School: Auburn
  • Year: Senior


The Bills' secondary play has been the strength of their No. 1 ranked defense. McCreary would add another lock-down defender to a unit that specializes in tight coverage. 

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SELECTION: Jahan Dotson, WR

  • School: Penn State
  • Year: Senior


Upgrading the WR corps is a priority after watching the passing game struggled at times this season. Dotson is a big play specialist with sticky hands and outstanding route-running skills.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SELECTION: Kaiir Elam, CB

  • School: Florida
  • Year: Junior


The Buccaneers need an athletic corner with A+ cover skills on the island. Elam holds up well in one-on-one matchups and fits the Buccaneers' style as an aggressive man-to-man defender.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SELECTION: DeMarvin Leal, DL

  • School: Texas A&M
  • Year: Junior


The ultra-athletic Leal possesses the length, athleticism and versatility to thrive in the Packers' defense. Given the team's success in developing raw, prototypes, Leal could be a perfect fit as a prospect with huge upside.

NOTE: The order for picks 29-32 will be determined by the remaining postseason games. For now, they are presented based on final regular-season record and strength of schedule.

Pick
29
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SELECTION: Bernhard Raimann, OT

  • School: Central Michigan
  • Year: Senior


The Bengals will make upgrading the offensive line the No. 1 priority this off-season. Raimann has the potential to play inside or outside as a pro. 

Pick
30
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(via 49ers)

SELECTION: Nakobe Dean, LB

  • School: Georgia
  • Year: Junior


The high-IQ linebacker is a productive sideline to sideline playmaker in the middle.

Pick
31
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via Rams)

SELECTION: David Bell, WR

  • School: Purdue
  • Year: Junior


The ultra-productive pass-catcher is not flashy but is effective as a No. 1 option in the passing game. Bell's crafty route-running skills would make him a nice complement to Amon-Ra St. Brown

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SELECTION: Daxton Hill, DB

  • School: Michigan
  • Year: Junior


The Chiefs need more playmakers in the secondary. Hill's versatility, instincts and awareness would make him a nice fit in the Chiefs' dynamic scheme.

