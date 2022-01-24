NFL Divisional Round fact or fiction: Best weekend ever? Best game ever? Tom Brady's last game ever?

When I spoke with Rodgers on The Adam Schein Podcast a few weeks ago, I asked him whether his perspective had changed on Packers brass, if maybe the grass might not be greener outside of Green Bay.

"The grass is greener where you water it," Rodgers responded. "I really believe that. And you know, that's an adage to dissuade people from going out and taking risk and chances, and you know, I think that where you spend your time and energy and what you choose to water will always be the greenest part of your life.

"From one of the first days, (Packers GM) Brian (Gutekunst) and I sat it down and got on the same page, and it's been a really nice fall and winter. I appreciate his approach, how it's been, and it's been very meaningful to me. So I'm thankful for that relationship, where it's at at this point, and that's made my life that much more enjoyable. So I gotta give Brian a lot of credit for meeting me in the middle."

After that conversation, I was convinced there was a real shot for this marriage to continue. But admittedly, at the time, I was thinking Rodgers would not only be winning his second consecutive MVP award in February, but preparing to play in his second Super Bowl. Now, in the wake of Saturday night's brutal loss? I'm not so sure. Losing like that, playing like that, getting zero support from the worst special teams in the game ... It's tough. The Packers are already WAY over the cap for 2022, with ﻿Davante Adams﻿ set for free agency.

"There are a lot of decisions to be made," Rodgers said in the postgame Saturday. "Key players, a lot of guys who played tonight ... so many guys whose contracts are up or on the brink or salary cap stuff. So, a lot of decisions to be made. I don't want to be part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing. So a lot of decisions in the next couple of months."