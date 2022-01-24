2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Bills in Divisional Round

The much-anticipated showdown between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills lived up to the hype, and then some, on Sunday.

It was the Chiefs who prevailed once again, though, eliminating the Bills for the second straight postseason to move on to their fourth AFC Championship Game in a row.

Mahomes and Allen were each brilliant through the air and on the ground, but it was Mahomes and the Chiefs who came up clutch last. After Harrison Butker forced overtime with a field go with no time left, Mahomes hit Travis Kelce in the end zone on the first drive to win it.

The second-seeded Chiefs will now host the No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.