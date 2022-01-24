What We Learned

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Bills in Divisional Round

Published: Jan 23, 2022 at 09:59 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2021 · 12-5-0
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2021 · 11-6-0

FULL BOX SCORE

The much-anticipated showdown between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills lived up to the hype, and then some, on Sunday.

It was the Chiefs who prevailed once again, though, eliminating the Bills for the second straight postseason to move on to their fourth AFC Championship Game in a row.

Mahomes and Allen were each brilliant through the air and on the ground, but it was Mahomes and the Chiefs who came up clutch last. After Harrison Butker forced overtime with a field go with no time left, Mahomes hit Travis Kelce in the end zone on the first drive to win it.

The second-seeded Chiefs will now host the No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over Buccaneers in Divisional Round

On the strength of a Matt Gay field goal with no time remaining, the fourth-seeded Rams defeated the No. 2 Buccaneers on the road Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2018 and end Tampa Bay's Super Bowl repeat bid in the process. 
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Packers in Divisional Round

Another No. 1 seed has fallen on Day 1 of the Divisional Round as the 49ers toppled the Packers at home to advance to the NFC Championship.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' win over Titans in Divisional Round

After 33 long years, the Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship Game with a 19-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over Cardinals on Super Wild Card Weekend

A decisive victory over a division rival has placed the Los Angeles Rams back in the Divisional Round.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the AFC Divisional Round with a lopsided victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

The 49ers have begun another successful playoff run. ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ continued his dual exploits on offense as San Francisco held on for a dramatic 23-17 victory over Dallas on Sunday in the Wild Card Round.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend

The reigning Super Bowl champions began their title defense Sunday in emphatic fashion. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers scored the game's first 31 points en route to a 31-15 victory over the Eagles to advance to the NFC Divisional Round.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bills' win over Patriots on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Buffalo Bills easily won Saturday's rubber-match against the New England Patriots, dispatching their hated AFC East rivals by a score of 47-17 Saturday night in Orchard Park to advance to next week's Divisional Round.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Bengals' Wild Card Round victory over Raiders

It's been 31 years since the Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game. On Saturday, the club finally ended that lengthy drought with a dramatic 26-19 home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders to advance to the AFC Divisional Round.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 18: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 18 action.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 18: What we learned from Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles

The Broncos gave it their all but, in the end, it was the Chiefs who prevailed in Week 18. Plus, Dallas dominated Philadelphia. Here's what we learned from the division-winners' victories.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW