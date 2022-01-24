Bills QB Josh Allen not complaining about OT rules: 'If it was the other way around, we'd be celebrating, too'

The loss hurts all the more after Allen put on a sterling performance, racking up 329 yards on 27-of-37 passing with a quartet of TDs to Davis. Allen also powered his way for 68 rushing yards on 11 carries, including several massive chain-moving runs.

"It was a tremendous effort by Josh. They made a couple more plays than we need obviously down the stretch there," McDermott said. "These guys came through a lot, they really did. And to come out here, and a game to come down to pretty much 13 seconds, I think they all feel the same way I do: We're all sick to our stomachs and it hurts."

The Bills went punch for punch with the back-to-back AFC Champs, with Allen moving the ball at will late in the contest. The QB finished his postseason with nine TD passes and zero turnovers.

The only nick on Allen's postseason resume was calling tails on the overtime coinflip, which came up heads and gave the Chiefs the ball. K.C. marched down the field for the OT score to end the game. All Allen could do was watch from the sideline.

Despite not touching the ball in overtime, Allen wasn't blaming the rules.

"The rules are what they are, and I can't complain about that 'cause if it was the other way around, we'd be celebrating, too," he said. "So, it is what it is at this point. We didn't make enough plays tonight."

Allen's experience was similar to what Mahomes went through four seasons ago in Arrowhead Stadium when the Chiefs watched Tom Brady march for the game-winning score in overtime without Mahomes touching the pigskin.

Allen said watching K.C. drive the field, helpless on the sideline, was a learning moment he'll hold onto for future faceoffs.

"It was tough to be in that moment," he said. "Again, I have a lot of respect for Pat, he throws the winning touchdown, and he comes straight over and finds me. To be in that situation and to do that, that was pretty cool of him to do that. Obviously, it sucks the way it happened. We wanted to win that game. We had our opportunities. (I was) taking it all in and holding on to the feeling and making sure that we don't feel like this again, like I said back-to-back years in the same spot. It's tough to take in, but it's part of the game."