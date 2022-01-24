Around the NFL

Chiefs' Andy Reid to Patrick Mahomes before game-tying drive: 'When it's grim, go be the Grim Reaper'

Published: Jan 23, 2022 at 11:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Explosive almost seems underwhelming when describing what happened at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night.

The Chiefs and Bills entered a full-blown shootout in the final stages of the fourth quarter, trading scoring drives like a heavyweight prize fight. Buffalo took a 29-26 lead with a 27-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass with 1:54 remaining. Kansas City then covered 75 yards in 52 seconds, regaining the lead on a 64-yard Tyreek Hill touchdown.

Buffalo responded by going 75 yards in 49 seconds, with Gabriel Davis' fourth touchdown of the night giving them a 36-33 lead. It was the second miraculous touchdown drive authored by Bills quarterback Josh Allen in as many attempts, and with only 13 seconds left to play, the Chiefs needed their own divine intervention.

Instead, they became a sign of doom for the Bills.

"When it's grim, be the Grim Reaper and go get it," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he told Patrick Mahomes before the final drive of regulation. "So, he did that. He made everybody around him better which he is great at and, you know, he just does it effortlessly. When it gets tough, he's gonna be there battling and players appreciate that."

Armed with three timeouts, the Chiefs still had time for two, perhaps even three plays. Mahomes completed a 19-yard pass to Hill on first down, followed by a timeout. Mahomes then fired a dart to Travis Kelce for a 25-yard gain down to Buffalo's 31 with just enough time left to burn another timeout, setting up Butker for his 49-yard, game-tying attempt.

Kansas City won the overtime coin toss, received and covered 75 yards with relative ease for the 42-36 victory. Mahomes' game-winning TD pass to Kelce only required a quick review before confirming what everyone in Kansas City, Buffalo and the rest of the football world already knew: The Chiefs had won the most thrilling playoff game possibly ever. They now move on face the Cincinnati Bengals in next Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

"It was a heck of a game," Mahomes told CBS' Tracy Wolfson. "I mean, 17, Josh, played his ass off, pardon my language. I mean, it was a great game between two great football teams and, at the end of the day, guys like Tyreek and Travis made the plays that won us the game."

The only error that could be found in what was a perfect final few minutes of football for the Bills came on the kickoff that followed Allen's fourth touchdown pass to Davis. Buffalo elected to have Tyler Bass send the kick deep into the end zone for a touchback, sparing the Chiefs precious few seconds that proved to be crucial in Kansas City's effort to get into field goal range.

A squib kick would have forced a return, which would have likely resulted in better starting field position, but also would have taken time off the clock. Instead, Mahomes had all of 13 seconds to get the Chiefs to overtime.

"We talk about a lot of things," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said when asked about the decision to kick it deep. "I'm just going to leave it at execution and it starts with me."

Add it to the litany of Buffalo heartbreaks. Wide Right. The Music City Miracle. And on Sunday, 13 Seconds.

"When the teams had to execute, two very good football teams executed," Bills center Mitch Morse said after the defeat. "I feel like it was one of those things, that if, it felt like whoever had the ball last was going to win the game. We just ended up on the wrong side of maybe one of the greatest games in postseason history.

"Devastated in that locker room. Very proud of our guys. But that last two minutes of football was something special. You can't write it in movies. It was remarkable. I was honored to be a part of it."

This game won't be forgotten for quite a long time, if ever. Sunday marked the first playoff game in NFL history with three go-ahead touchdowns in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. The 1958 NFL Championship Game -- known as The Greatest Game Ever Played, a sudden-death finish credited for permanently vaulting football into the American sporting consciousness -- doesn't hold a candle to this conclusion.

"We're gonna play this team a lot of times in games like this," Mahomes said of the Bills, who have now seen their season end at the hands of the Chiefs in consecutive years. "With that quarterback, with that coaching staff and the players they have, it's going to be a lot of battles, I'm glad we got this one. We're trying to keep it rolling, we got a good team coming in next week but we get to be in Arrowhead for the AFC Championship."

Related Content

news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Bills in Divisional Round

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the end zone on the first drive of overtime to beat the Bills and conclude a Divisional Round classic. 
news

Official explains unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Tom Brady: 'He got in my face ... and used abusive language'

After taking a hit that bloodied his lip, Tom Brady gave an earful to the official and was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for the first time in his career. 
news

Cooper Kupp's 44-yard reception from Matthew Stafford 'felt like it hung up there forever,' keyed Rams' win over Bucs

In the biggest moment of career, Matthew Stafford's deep completion to Cooper Kupp set the stage for Matt Gay's game-winning field to lift the Rams to the NFC title game.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from Rams' win over Buccaneers in Divisional Round

On the strength of a Matt Gay field goal with no time remaining, the fourth-seeded Rams defeated the No. 2 Buccaneers on the road Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2018 and end Tampa Bay's Super Bowl repeat bid in the process. 
news

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu injury update; plus, more NFL news from Sunday's Divisional Round games

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has entered concussion protocol and did not return against the Bills. Plus, other roster and injury news from Day Two of the Divisional Round.
news

Buccaneers RT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) inactive vs. Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their best offensive lineman Sunday versus the Rams. All-Pro right tackle ﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿, who's been battling an ankle injury, is inactive for the Divisional Round showdown. 
news

Divisional Round Weekend Sunday inactives: Buccaneers-Rams, Chiefs-Bills

The official inactives for Sunday's Divisional Round playoff games between the Rams and Buccaneers, and the Bills and Chiefs.
news

Jimmie Ward: 49ers 'confused' Aaron Rodgers in defensive masterpiece vs. Packers

The Packers' 10 points were the fewest in 21 career playoff starts for Aaron Rodgers, who got off to a hot start before 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans & Co. cooled off the presumptive MVP in a shocking turn of events at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.
news

Aaron Rodgers on future in Green Bay: 'I don't want to be part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing'

After being upset by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he'll take some time before diving into what comes next.
news

Matt LaFleur takes responsibility for special teams mistakes following Packers' upset loss to 49ers

Green Bay's dreadful special teams unit was a lingering weakness all season. It cost them a chance at a conference title Saturday.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Packers in Divisional Round

Another No. 1 seed has fallen on Day 1 of the Divisional Round as the 49ers toppled the Packers at home to advance to the NFC Championship.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW