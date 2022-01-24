The First Read: Six initial thoughts heading into Championship Sunday

The 49ers have asked a lot of their All-Pro wide receiver all year. They'll need even more from him in this matchup with the Rams. The 49ers' offense has become so straightforward that it basically boils down to this strategy: 1) Running back Elijah Mitchell will receive a lot of carries; 2) Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be asked to not do something detrimental and; 3) Deebo Samuel is going to touch the football whenever his team needs something special to happen. Samuel was the player who led the team in scrimmage yards in its wild-card win over Dallas. He was the guy who also produced a 9-yard run on a critical third-and-7 late in Saturday night's victory over Green Bay, a conversion that ultimately set up the game-deciding field goal. These are the kinds of things Samuel has done over the course of a huge season. They're more critical now because of the state of this 49ers offense. Garoppolo is playing with a thumb and shoulder injury and has thrown a costly interception in each of the team's playoff wins. Has he been gutting it out? Of course. Do the 49ers want to put him in more positions to potentially hurt this team? Hell no. The 49ers need all the positive plays they can generate on offense in this next meeting with the Rams. Los Angeles has found its groove on offense, and it has more than enough weapons to turn to in a contest like this, including Cooper Kupp﻿, Odell Beckham and Sony Michel﻿. The 49ers have Samuel, who's in position to have more impact on this game than any other offensive player on the field.