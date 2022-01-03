Cincinnati Bengals claim first AFC North title in six years behind Joe Burrow-led youth movement

"He made a bunch of great plays today, but the first touchdown was the best," Burrow said. "It was 'cloud' coverage and he had the out route. He felt the cloud corner out there who was going to be able to intercept the ball and he settled right in the zone. So I was able to stop him with the ball and he did the rest."

Burrow spoke as if the two were grizzled vets, but the fact is they have a chemistry that comes from their time together in college. They are able to read not only routes but each other. It allows Burrow to have full confidence to look for Chase in any situation, particularly single coverage when he decides to put the ball up regardless of the initial play call.

"Having him as my quarterback feels similar," said Chase, who caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns during his final season at LSU with Burrow. "We're getting older and smarter, and things are working out."

He is not exaggerating. Burrow said he believes he's playing his best football, even better than his senior season on the bayou. He is seeing things more clearly and quickly, winning plays before the ball is even snapped. It's both frightening and exciting to think of how much better he can get. If the defense can build on Sunday, there really might not be a ceiling on this team.

The unit had had some issues at home this season, allowing at least 21 points in every game but one. But in its previous five games at Paul Brown Stadium, it had surrendered 15 scoring drives of 50 yards or longer, including 11 of at least 60 yards. More of the same appeared to be in order after the Chiefs marched up and down the field in the first half.

But adjustments were made at halftime -- defensive end Trey Hendrickson declined to provide the details -- and the result was an impressive performance in which Kansas City managed just three points. The Chiefs had five plays of 20 or more yards in the opening half but none in the final two quarters.

The script was reversed for the Cincinnati offense, which had only one play longer than 20 yards in the opening half but four in the second half. Three of them were by Chase, the other by Tee Higgins for 39 yards. Like Burrow and Chase, Higgins, 22, is among the team's nucleus of players 25 or younger. The good thing for them is that they do not have the scar tissue of repeated failures of seasons past. They are the foundation for what figures to be sustained success in Cincinnati.

Taylor believes so strongly in them that he chose to go for it on four-and-goal from the 1 with 58 seconds to play and the score tied, rather than kick the seemingly sure field goal. It was partly about not wanting to give Mahomes a chance to work his magic, but it also was about making a statement. According to Taylor, the goal was to take the division title not settle for it.

But typical of the type of day it was for his team, things turned out right even when they went wrong. Running back Joe Mixon was stopped for no gain on the reception, but offsetting holding calls gave the Bengals another opportunity that resulted in Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed being cited for illegal use of the hands. That allowed Cincinnati to run down the clock and kick the field goal as time expired.

"I've got a ton of faith in our defense to come up there, but the things worth having -- you've got to go get them and not wait for someone to give them to you," Taylor said. "I thought that's what our guys did today."