Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones injury update; plus, more NFL news from Week 17's Sunday games

- Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown is questionable to play against the Bengals. He suffered a calf injury ahead of the game. Tackle Lucas Niang was carted off in the first quarter with a knee injury and quickly ruled out.
- The New Orleans Saints downgraded center Erik McCoy (illness) and safety Marcus Williams (illness) to out ahead of their game against the Panthers.
- New York Jets running back Michael Carter was ruled out with a concussion. Left tackle George Fant (knee) and tight end Dan Brown (hip) are questionable to return.
- Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt suffered an ankle against Miami and was quickly ruled out. He was carted off the field with his leg in an air cast.
- Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was carted off on a backboard against Philadelphia and quickly ruled out with a neck injury. Tackle Charles Leno Jr. (knee) is questionable to return.
Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts' stellar first season continued Sunday when he became just the second rookie TE to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
Carson Wentz is a go. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback cleared COVID-19 protocols Sunday morning and will play against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Frank Reich told NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
With Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined, QB Tyler Huntley is likely to start for the Ravens in Week 17 vs. the Rams, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Bruce Arians is back. The Buccaneers HC has cleared COVID protocols and will be on the sideline Sunday against the Jets, Tom Pelissero reports.
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. Next up for Wentz will be testing out of COVID-19 protocols on Sunday to be able to take the field against the Raiders.
Chiefs second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a shoulder injury, the team announced Saturday.
Notable injury and roster news from New Year's Day.
With plenty of signs pointing to Monday night being Ben final home game at Heinz Field, Garrett's focused on giving the rival signal-caller a not-so fond farewell.
Dan Reeves, who was a head coach of the Broncos, Giants and Falcons after playing with the Cowboys, has died at the age of 77. Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a coach and player.