2022 NFL Draft underclassmen tracker: Who intends to enter?

The list of college players below includes underclassmen who have stated their intent to enter the 2022 NFL Draft -- unless otherwise noted -- sorted by school.

Who can enter the 2022 NFL Draft?

Players must be out of high school for at least three years before they can apply for early draft entry. Underclassmen and players who have graduated before using all of their college eligibility can request that the league grant them special draft eligibility.

When do they have to declare by?

Underclassmen have until January 17 to file declaration papers with the league, with a 72-hour period to reconsider after filing.

When will the NFL announce who has been granted special eligibility?

The list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry by the NFL will be released to the 32 teams on Jan. 21.

When is the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 87th NFL draft is scheduled to be held April 28-30, 2022 in Las Vegas.