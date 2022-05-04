NFC West draft grades: Seahawks easily outshine rest of division; Cardinals confound

Round 2:

(No. 61) Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

Round 3:

Round 4:

(134) Spencer Burford, OG, Texas-San Antonio

Round 5:

(172) Samuel Womack, CB, Toledo

Round 6:

Round 7:

(262) Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State





If there's one thing I know about these 49ers, it's that they can develop D-line talent. If there's another thing I know about these 49ers, it's that they can't stop collecting running backs. With their two top-100 picks, San Francisco showcased two of the current regime's defining traits. The D-line focus actually predates Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, as the Niners have now spent their first pick on this position group in six of the past eight drafts. I'm cool with this. Give defensive line coach Kris Kocurek some pass-rushing traits, and he'll maximize ROI. Jackson's a twitchy edge rusher who flashed major talent as a true freshman at USC, but his development stalled as the Trojans deteriorated under Clay Helton. Tasked with alternating assignments, Jackson's impact and playing weight ebbed and flowed. Still just 21 years old entering San Francisco's pass-rush factory, Jackson seems like a promising prospect whose best football's in front of him. Meanwhile, Davis-Price joins the crowded conveyor belt of Niners backs. I get that Shanahan sets up his entire offense with a multi-faceted running game, but the 49ers just saw sixth-round steal Elijah Mitchell nearly hit the 1,000-yard mark in just 11 games as a rookie. Given the roster's more pronounced needs elsewhere (SEE: defensive backfield and offensive line), was this really the best use of the No. 93 overall pick? What does it mean for last year's No. 88 overall pick, RB Trey Sermon? I don't get it. The Niners' second third-round pick made a lot more sense. Having blazed a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, Gray could provide the receiving corps with the electric-speed element San Francisco's largely lacked since Marquise Goodwin's 962-yard campaign in Shanahan's first year on the job. One potential sleeper to watch: Castro-Fields, a traitsy size/speed cover man who came off the board with the last pick of Round 6 at No. 221. NFL Media draft guru Daniel Jeremiah saw much more value in the Penn State product, ranking him as the No. 118 overall player in the class.