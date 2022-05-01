2022 NFL Draft Debrief: A.J. Brown trade fallout; draft winners and losers; rookie WR projections

The Titans could have kept Brown if they wanted. They just couldn't have kept the 24-year-old on his rookie contract or the ridiculously below-market offer of $16 million per season that Brown said the team offered him before trading him to the Eagles. For comparison, Titans receiver Robert Woods signed a contract with the Rams for a similar average yearly salary two years ago, at the age of 28, before the Rams essentially dumped that contract on the Titans this offseason.

Yes, the Titans are tight to the salary cap. Yes, they would have had to pay a lot of guaranteed money and reached the upper tier of cash spending for the 2022 season. But they could have found a way to make it work if they valued Brown enough and were willing to shell out enough cash up front. As it stands now, it looks like they were either too cheap or didn't plan well enough (or both).

I can't blame them for apparently being caught flat-footed. This is all new. Big veteran contracts for players on their rookie deals don't usually get done until the summer. But Brown's agent -- who also represents Deebo Samuel, attempting to arrange his own path out of San Francisco -- appears to have realized the draft represents a huge turning point for leverage. Players and agents are playing by different rules now.

Brown was able to scare up a big enough trade market and a big enough contract offer elsewhere -- his $100 million deal with the Eagles was announced within minutes of the trade -- by letting the league know over the last month he was available, whether the Titans liked it or not. The Titans swallowed and accepted a first-round pick from the Eagles, which they used to draft Treylon Burks, in exchange for avoiding a messy future with Brown.