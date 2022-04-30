2022 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 6-7

Below is Mark Dulgerian's analysis for every pick by every team made in Rounds 6 and 7 of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
The Bills had the second-lowest net punt average in the NFL last season. They don't punt much, but when they do, it will help to trot out the single-season NCAA record holder for punt average (51.2) and 60-yard-plus punts (17).
The Eagles sought out to upgrade their linebacker group on Day 2 and 3 with rangy defenders. Johnson is undersized yet ultra-explosive (4.4 40, 39.5-inch vertical jump) with flashy pass rush tape, but he's a tweener who may need time to settle into a specific role.
The Giants dip into the linebacker well again to address a depth need. Beavers should compete with fellow rookie Micah McFadden for inside reps in Don "Wink" Martindale's 3-4 base.
The Patriots are loading up their RB room, this time with more of a bruising back to compete with Pierre Strong for rookie reps. Harris' lack of dynamic running and receiving skills could make it tough for him to stand out in camp.
The Vikings are void of depth at their tackle position, so this is solid value with strong upside. Lowe is a four-year starter at left tackle with the finishing skills and makeup to solidify a roster spot.
Benford checks off size and athleticism boxes and offers intriguing mirror skills. He could also be a candidate to move to safety, but his early value will be on special teams if he makes the roster.
The Bears continue to add competition to their offensive line. This is a strong scheme fit for Thomas, who excels on movement blocks, particularly in the run game.
Zakelj was a staple at tackle throughout his college career, but he likely moves inside to guard, which is how he was announced.
Detroit will love Rodriguez's reliability as a tackler and for his special teams experience (500-plus snaps). Look for him to emerge as a core special-teamer with the ability to see the field often in sub-packages.
Barno is a long, wiry developmental project with intriguing athletic tools (4.36 40). Coaches will likely move him around the defense and deploy him on special teams coverage units, where he's proven to be productive.
Shaffer's ability to move bodies in the run game gives him a real shot at making the Falcons' roster. There are limitations in pass protection, but the physicality and anchor could be enough to stick and develop.
New head coach Kevin O'Connell will install an offense infused with creativity and versatility. Nailor could be utilized as a gadget guy and can be deployed from a number of alignments.
The Colts aren't afraid to dip into the small-school pool and excavate hidden talent like they've successfully done in the past. Ogletree is super raw, but he possesses NFL size and flashy movement skills to build on as a pass catcher.
Harper opened some eyes at Oklahoma State's pro day (4.49 40, 40.5 vertical) and that type of athleticism shows up in flashes on tape. He is too undisciplined to see significant defensive reps at this stage, so special teams will be his calling card early.
The Saints had a need for defensive line depth and were forced to wait until the sixth round to address it due to limited picks. Jackson plays with desired effort, but his game lacks the polish to consistently win against NFL opposition at this point.
Weight concerns and injuries caused Salyer to slide this far, but he has starter talent. He was the starting left tackle for the national champion Bulldogs, but he projects inside where he'll get a close look for a starting job.
The Ravens dealt with a bevvy of injuries to their RB room last season, and they'll want some young bodies at the helm in case they encounter that issue again. Badie offers some explosiveness and pass-catching ability at the position.
Who says Ouachita Baptist doesn't produce NFL talent? Junior became the first player to be drafted out of OBU and will have a chance to showcase his explosive traits on special teams as he develops into a more reliable finisher in coverage.
If not for his injury history, Calcaterra likely hears his name called on Day 2. Instead, the Eagles take on some risk with a player who was one of the more dynamic pass-catching tight ends in the Big 12 during his time at Oklahoma and finished his career as one of the AAC's best players.
Mays has experience at tackle, but he'll play inside in the NFL. He projects as a reserve guard, where he stands out as a run blocker.
Roberts was one of the most disruptive interior defenders (47.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks) at the Division II level over his career. As dominant as he was against lesser competition, he'll need ample technical refinement before he's ready to see meaningful NFL snaps.
Without quality depth behind James Conner, Ingram is in a position to take some of the load off. Ingram's comfort as a receiver out of the backfield will make him popular with offensive coaches.
The Browns lack depth behind their starting receivers, so Woods will have an opportunity to win a rotational job. His length and athleticism are intriguing, but he'll need to improve his finishing skills to stick.
The Bears address special teams once again with this selection. A two-time Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year winner, Ebner was one of the most productive returners in the last couple seasons.
A pass defense that ranked in the bottom 10 in the league last season adds more depth to their secondary. Jackson offers some flexibility to line up in the nickel, outside or at safety.
Houston waited until the sixth round to add depth to a shaky offensive line. Deculus will compete for a roster spot, likely as a right tackle.
Henningsen should feel at home playing in the Broncos' 3-4 base defense, a scheme he was groomed in at Wisconsin. His blend of athleticism and football intelligence helps his chances of making Denver's roster.
An ultra-reliable five-year starter at center, the Bears add needed depth behind Lucas Patrick. Kramer played 100 percent of his snaps at the pivot, so his lack of versatility could make it an uphill battle to make it on this roster.
The Steelers have lacked a true H-back in their offense, so Heyward will have ample opportunity to carve out a sub-package role. It helps to have your All-Pro brother and now current teammate (Cam Heyward) vouch for you.