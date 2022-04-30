2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 6-7

Published: Apr 30, 2022 at 05:08 PM

Below is Mark Dulgerian's analysis for every pick by every team made in Rounds 6 and 7 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

Pick
180
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(from Jaguars through Bucs)
Matt Araiza
Matt Araiza
San Diego State · P

The Bills had the second-lowest net punt average in the NFL last season. They don't punt much, but when they do, it will help to trot out the single-season NCAA record holder for punt average (51.2) and 60-yard-plus punts (17).

Pick
181
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from Lions)
Kyron Johnson
Kyron Johnson
Kansas · LB

The Eagles sought out to upgrade their linebacker group on Day 2 and 3 with rangy defenders. Johnson is undersized yet ultra-explosive (4.4 40, 39.5-inch vertical jump) with flashy pass rush tape, but he's a tweener who may need time to settle into a specific role.

Pick
182
New York Giants
New York Giants
Darrian Beavers
Darrian Beavers
Cincinnati · LB

The Giants dip into the linebacker well again to address a depth need. Beavers should compete with fellow rookie Micah McFadden for inside reps in Don "Wink" Martindale's 3-4 base.

Pick
183
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(from Texans)
Kevin Harris
Kevin Harris
South Carolina · RB

The Patriots are loading up their RB room, this time with more of a bruising back to compete with Pierre Strong for rookie reps. Harris' lack of dynamic running and receiving skills could make it tough for him to stand out in camp.

Pick
184
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(from Jets)
Vederian Lowe
Vederian Lowe
Illinois · OT

The Vikings are void of depth at their tackle position, so this is solid value with strong upside. Lowe is a four-year starter at left tackle with the finishing skills and makeup to solidify a roster spot.

Pick
185
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(from Panthers)
Christian Benford
Christian Benford
Villanova · CB

Benford checks off size and athleticism boxes and offers intriguing mirror skills. He could also be a candidate to move to safety, but his early value will be on special teams if he makes the roster.

Pick
186
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Zach Thomas
Zach Thomas
San Diego State · G

The Bears continue to add competition to their offensive line. This is a strong scheme fit for Thomas, who excels on movement blocks, particularly in the run game.

Pick
187
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
(from Broncos)
Nick Zakelj
Nick Zakelj
Fordham · OG

Zakelj was a staple at tackle throughout his college career, but he likely moves inside to guard, which is how he was announced. 

Pick
188
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from Seahawks through Jaguars)
Malcolm Rodriguez
Malcolm Rodriguez
Oklahoma State · LB

Detroit will love Rodriguez's reliability as a tackler and for his special teams experience (500-plus snaps). Look for him to emerge as a core special-teamer with the ability to see the field often in sub-packages.

Pick
189
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(from Commanders)
Amaré Barno
Amaré Barno
Virginia Tech · Edge

Barno is a long, wiry developmental project with intriguing athletic tools (4.36 40). Coaches will likely move him around the defense and deploy him on special teams coverage units, where he's proven to be productive.

Pick
190
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Justin Shaffer
Justin Shaffer
Georgia · G

Shaffer's ability to move bodies in the run game gives him a real shot at making the Falcons' roster. There are limitations in pass protection, but the physicality and anchor could be enough to stick and develop.

Pick
191
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(from Ravens through Chiefs)
Jalen Nailor
Jalen Nailor
Michigan State · WR

New head coach Kevin O'Connell will install an offense infused with creativity and versatility. Nailor could be utilized as a gadget guy and can be deployed from a number of alignments.

Pick
192
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
(from Vikings)
Andrew Ogletree
Andrew Ogletree
Youngstown State · TE

The Colts aren't afraid to dip into the small-school pool and excavate hidden talent like they've successfully done in the past. Ogletree is super raw, but he possesses NFL size and flashy movement skills to build on as a pass catcher.

Pick
193
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
(from Browns)
Devin Harper
Devin Harper
Oklahoma State · LB

Harper opened some eyes at Oklahoma State's pro day (4.49 40, 40.5 vertical) and that type of athleticism shows up in flashes on tape. He is too undisciplined to see significant defensive reps at this stage, so special teams will be his calling card early.

Pick
194
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
(from Colts through Eagles)
Jordan Jackson
Jordan Jackson
Air Force · DT

The Saints had a need for defensive line depth and were forced to wait until the sixth round to address it due to limited picks. Jackson plays with desired effort, but his game lacks the polish to consistently win against NFL opposition at this point.

Pick
195
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jamaree Salyer
Jamaree Salyer
Georgia · OG

Weight concerns and injuries caused Salyer to slide this far, but he has starter talent. He was the starting left tackle for the national champion Bulldogs, but he projects inside where he'll get a close look for a starting job.

Pick
196
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
(from Dolphins)
Tyler Badie
Tyler Badie
Missouri · RB

The Ravens dealt with a bevvy of injuries to their RB room last season, and they'll want some young bodies at the helm in case they encounter that issue again. Badie offers some explosiveness and pass-catching ability at the position.

Pick
197
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(from Eagles)
Gregory Junior
Gregory Junior
Ouachita Baptist University · CB

Who says Ouachita Baptist doesn't produce NFL talent? Junior became the first player to be drafted out of OBU and will have a chance to showcase his explosive traits on special teams as he develops into a more reliable finisher in coverage.

Pick
198
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from Steelers through Jaguars)
Grant Calcaterra
Grant Calcaterra
SMU · TE

If not for his injury history, Calcaterra likely hears his name called on Day 2. Instead, the Eagles take on some risk with a player who was one of the more dynamic pass-catching tight ends in the Big 12 during his time at Oklahoma and finished his career as one of the AAC's best players.

Pick
199
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(from Raiders)
Cade Mays
Cade Mays
Tennessee · OG

Mays has experience at tackle, but he'll play inside in the NFL. He projects as a reserve guard, where he stands out as a run blocker.

Pick
200
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Sam Roberts
NW Missouri State University · DT

Roberts was one of the most disruptive interior defenders (47.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks) at the Division II level over his career. As dominant as he was against lesser competition, he'll need ample technical refinement before he's ready to see meaningful NFL snaps. 

Pick
201
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Keaontay Ingram
Keaontay Ingram
USC · RB

Without quality depth behind James Conner, Ingram is in a position to take some of the load off. Ingram's comfort as a receiver out of the backfield will make him popular with offensive coaches.

Pick
202
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(from Cowboys)
Mike Woods
Mike Woods
Oklahoma · WR

The Browns lack depth behind their starting receivers, so Woods will have an opportunity to win a rotational job. His length and athleticism are intriguing, but he'll need to improve his finishing skills to stick.

Pick
203
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from Bills)
Trestan Ebner
Trestan Ebner
Baylor · RB

The Bears address special teams once again with this selection. A two-time Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year winner, Ebner was one of the most productive returners in the last couple seasons.

Pick
204
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Theo Jackson
Theo Jackson
Tennessee · CB

A pass defense that ranked in the bottom 10 in the league last season adds more depth to their secondary. Jackson offers some flexibility to line up in the nickel, outside or at safety.

Pick
205
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from Packers)
Austin Deculus
Austin Deculus
LSU · OL

Houston waited until the sixth round to add depth to a shaky offensive line. Deculus will compete for a roster spot, likely as a right tackle.

Pick
206
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(from Bucs through Jets and Eagles)
Matt Henningsen
Matt Henningsen
Wisconsin · DT

Henningsen should feel at home playing in the Broncos' 3-4 base defense, a scheme he was groomed in at Wisconsin. His blend of athleticism and football intelligence helps his chances of making Denver's roster.

Pick
207
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from 49ers through Jets and Texans)
Doug Kramer
Doug Kramer
Illinois · C

 An ultra-reliable five-year starter at center, the Bears add needed depth behind Lucas Patrick. Kramer played 100 percent of his snaps at the pivot, so his lack of versatility could make it an uphill battle to make it on this roster.  

Pick
208
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
(from Chiefs)
Connor Heyward
Connor Heyward
Michigan State · TE

The Steelers have lacked a true H-back in their offense, so Heyward will have ample opportunity to carve out a sub-package role. It helps to have your All-Pro brother and now current teammate (Cam Heyward) vouch for you.

Related Content

news

Steelers select Michigan State TE Connor Heyward, Cam Heyward's brother, in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Steelers selected tight end Connor Heyward with the No. 208 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Michigan State product is the younger brother of Pittsburgh star Cam Heyward.

news

Bills select San Diego St. punter Matt Araiza in sixth round of 2022 NFL Draft

San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is going from the sunny skies of Southern California to the wintery winds of Buffalo, as the Bills selected him with the No. 180 overall pick in the sixth round on Saturday.

news

Chiefs select Fayetteville St. DB Joshua Williams in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected CB Joshua Williams in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas with the 135th overall pick. Williams was the first HBCU product taken in the draft.

news

Commanders select North Carolina QB Sam Howell to begin fifth round of 2022 NFL Draft

Washington spent the 145th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft on North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Patriots select Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Patriots selected Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe with the No. 137 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

Browns select kicker Cade York in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The first kicker is off the board and headed to a team that sorely needs him. The Cleveland Browns selected LSU kicker Cade York with the 124th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Ravens select Penn State punter Jordan Stout in fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens picked Penn State punter Jordan Stout with pick No. 130 overall in the fourth round on Saturday in Las Vegas.

news

Buccaneers select Washington TE Cade Otton with first pick of fourth round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Cade Otton, out of Washington, with the No. 106 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 4-5

Mark Dulgerian breaks down every selection on Day 3 in the 2022 NFL Draft, providing analysis for predictable picks to unexpected trades. Follow along as we update live!

news

2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Skyy Moore, Malik Willis among Day 2's top value picks

Cynthia Frelund analyzes her draft model to identify the six best value picks in Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Could Malik Willis and Nakobe Dean be Day 2 steals?

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW