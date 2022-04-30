2022 NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 4-5

Published: Apr 30, 2022 at 12:20 PM

Below is Mark Dulgerian's analysis for every pick by every team made in Rounds 4 and 5 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

ROUND 4

Pick
106
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(from Jaguars)
Cade Otton
Cade Otton
Washington · TE

With uncertainty at the tight end position, Cade Otton lands in an ideal situation in which he'll be able to compete for immediate starter reps in two-TE sets with the potential to grow into a more prominent role. He lacks dynamic traits, but offers rock solid receiving and blocking ability as a "Y".

Pick
107
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from Lions through Browns)
Dameon Pierce
Dameon Pierce
Florida · RB

The Texans' run game was nonexistent last season, ranking last in both yards per game and yards per carry. Pierce isn't a speedster, but he's one of the toughest runners in this class and should offer an immediate physical presence to pair with Marlon Mack and company.

Pick
108
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(from Texans)
Perrion Winfrey
Perrion Winfrey
Oklahoma · DT

The Senior Bowl MVP lived in opponents' backfields mostly attacking from his interior alignment at Oklahoma. There are some maturity questions and some inconsistencies in his tape, but his on-field upside makes this a great value pick for a Browns team looking to add depth to their defensive line rotation.

Pick
109
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from Jets)
Coby Bryant
Coby Bryant
Cincinnati · CB

Named after the late NBA great, Bryant is a prototypical Seahawks defensive back with outstanding length and ball skills. Seattle ranked in the bottom 10 in takeaways in 2021, so his ability to create turnovers will be a welcome addition.

Pick
110
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
(from Giants)
Daniel Faalele
Daniel Faalele
Minnesota · OT

Packaged in a similar mold as former Ravens standout Orlando Brown Jr., Faalele fills a need for depth at their offensive tackle position. He's a mauler in the run game with the ability to grow into a starter with improvement in pass protection.

Pick
111
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from Panthers)
Max Mitchell
Max Mitchell
Louisiana · OT

There is some uncertainty surrounding the tackle position in New York, and Mitchell will have a chance to compete for reps on the left or right side. His swing ability allows some flexibility as the Jets continue to shore up the lineup up front.

Pick
112
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from Bears)
Daniel Bellinger
Daniel Bellinger
San Diego State · TE

Bellinger has NFL-starter ability offering reliable ball skills and a proven pedigree in the run game at SDSU. The Giants don't have a tight end on the roster who is expected to run away with the starting job, so consider this a need that has been addressed.

Pick
113
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Percy Butler
Percy Butler
Louisiana · S

Butler's production in college didn't wow, but he possesses big-time speed and size. He'll make his presence felt early on special teams with a chance to grow into a more prominent role on defense.

Pick
114
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from Falcons)
Dane Belton
Dane Belton
Iowa · S

Belton's college production is impressive and he offers the versatility to cover in the slot or in the deep half. While he doesn't have extensive special teams experience, that is likely where he'll need to impress to see the field early on.

Pick
115
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Damarri Mathis
Damarri Mathis
Pittsburgh · CB

You can never have enough defensive back depth in the AFC West, and the Broncos add just that with this pick. Mathis is an outstanding athlete (4.39-second 40-yard dash, 40-inch-plus vertical) who brings a physical brand to the defensive back unit.

