2022 NFL Draft: Ranking favorite picks in every round

Drafted: No. 13 overall





I projected the Eagles would trade up for Davis, because of his ridiculous athleticism at 341 pounds (his 4.78-second 40-yard dash bested some players weighing 100 pounds less), and because Philly gave up 18 rushing touchdowns in 2021 -- and that's exactly what they did, moving into No. 13 to draft him on Thursday. Tackles and sacks don't capture Davis' full impact; he controls the line of scrimmage by setting aside single blocks and anchoring against doubles. That will not only make running between the B-gaps difficult for the Eagles' opponents, but it will also free up veteran tackle Fletcher Cox and the team's linebackers to make plays.