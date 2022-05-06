NFC South draft grades: Falcons get much-needed roster boost; Saints do Saints things

Round 1:

(No. 8) Drake London, WR, USC

Round 2:

(38) Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State

(58) Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Round 3:

(74) Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

(82) DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky

Round 5:

(151) Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

Round 6:





March was a tough month for the Falcons. First, WR1 Calvin Ridley was suspended through at least the 2022 season for betting on NFL games. Then WR2 Russell Gage and LB Foye Oluokun -- a pair of sixth-round picks from the 2018 draft who blossomed into key cogs in Atlanta -- cashed in elsewhere in free agency, with Gage joining the rival Buccaneers. And the final blow: After the failed public pursuit of Deshaun Watson understandably alienated 14-year franchise face Matt Ryan, the Falcons traded the former league MVP for a third-round pick. With all of that coming on the heels of a fourth straight losing season, it felt like bottom for the franchise, suddenly featuring one of the most talent-poor rosters in the league. But nothing lifts NFL spirits like a well-executed draft -- and at least according to this grader, that's exactly what second-year GM Terry Fontenot provided. Entering last Thursday with a receiving corps headlined by Olamide Zaccheaus and Auden Tate, Atlanta sensibly took the first dip in the WR prospect pool, snatching up London. Combining the 6-foot-4, 219-pounder with 6-6, 245-pound Kyle Pitts is either exhilarating or terrifying, depending on your rooting interests. In Round 2, Fontenot jumped up five spots to address another crying need, adding Ebiketie to a pass rush that finished dead last in QB pressures and sacks in 2021. In fact, with just 18 sacks in 17 games, Atlanta had 11 fewer than any other team. No wonder the Falcons doubled down on edge rushers, taking Malone with their second pick of Round 3. Of course, their first pick of that round stole all the headlines, as Atlanta became just the second team to take a quarterback in this draft. A four-year starter with a 43-6 record at Cincinnati, Ridder lifted the program to unprecedented heights. While there are concerns about the athletic quarterback's accuracy, no one questions his intangibles and leadership skills. Throughout the pre-draft process, team evaluators fell all over themselves praising Ridder's beyond-his-years maturity and ability to command the room. As reported by colleague Cameron Wolfe, head coach Arthur Smith expects free-agent signee Marcus Mariota to open the season as the starter, but Ridder could push for playing time as the season goes on. Lastly, quick shout-out to Andersen, a mega athlete who starred at Montana State as a quarterback and running back in his first two seasons, before fully concentrating on linebacker and becoming the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year. Just a fun prospect. Oh, and at the NFL Scouting Combine, he blazed a 4.42 40-yard dash at 243 pounds.