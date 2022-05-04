Falcons' approach in 2022 NFL Draft part of long-term vision to reach 'light at the end of the tunnel'

Remember, the Titans drafted A.J. Brown in 2019, when Smith was the offensive coordinator in Tennessee, and the receiver made an immediate impact, racking up 1,051 yards and eight TDs on 52 catches. It's easy to see Smith using London in similar ways as Brown. They both have run-blocking ability, while the in-route, the slant, the slot fade and other routes could maximize the former basketball player's hoops skillset, enabling him to use his body positioning, physicality and ball skills to thrive.

Having London as a big underneath weapon who punishes opponents with run-after-the-catch ability while grabbing contested catches -- both weaknesses for the Falcons in 2021 -- will strongly complement Pitts' do-it-all play-making ability. London should be a player to watch in fantasy football drafts, as well as a top contender for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

One thing that stood out from the time I spent around Fontenot and Smith was how aligned they seemed to be in what they were looking for in players. This was an arranged marriage of sorts -- they didn't know each other at all when they were hired by the Falcons in 2021 -- but Fontenot raves about Smith's coaching ability and humble, action-based leadership like they've known each other forever.

Fontenot said Atlanta went into this draft taking Calvin Ridley, the No. 1 receiver who was recently suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, out of the equation. Despite potentially more pressing needs at pass rusher and maybe quarterback, the Falcons decided not to reach from their board rankings at either spot, instead addressing the receiver corps with a Pitts-London pairing that could pay dividends for years to come.

"You have to pay the elite guys $30 million a year, then it becomes more valuable to have a player under contract for five years," Fontenot said, referring to the five years (including an option year) for which rookies are under team control. " We figured there would be a run on receivers after our pick. So we stayed there and took our top guy."