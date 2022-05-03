Around the NFL

Falcons signing DT Grady Jarrett to three-year contract extension

Published: May 03, 2022 at 10:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A key member of the Falcons is staying in Atlanta beyond this season.

Grady Jarrett has agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth up to $51 million with $34.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source.

Jarrett's extension fits the currently cap-strapped Falcons' financial situation by lowering his cap number for 2022 while rewarding him accordingly with more money and security beyond this year. Prior to the extension, Jarrett was entering the final year of his four-year deal signed with the Falcons in 2019.

Now he'll be able to plan on being a part of the Falcons' new era beyond its first two years.

Jarrett has been an essential piece in Atlanta's defense for much of the last half-decade, developing from a fifth-round pick into a star along the interior. Atlanta franchise tagged him in 2019 before signing him to the aforementioned four-year extension, and he responded with a career season, earning second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He made it two straight Pro Bowl appearances in 2020.

General manager Terry Fontenot was honest about his team's need to create cap space while speaking with media members during the NFL Scouting Combine. Since then, Fontenot has traded away Matt Ryan, creating a $40.525 million dead cap number the Falcons will have to carry this season as part of a dead cap total that is near $63 million. Fontenot is taking all of the financial penalties in one season while also attempting to remake the Falcons into a younger, competitive group going forward.

Jarrett's extension creates some immediate room for Fontenot to sign draft picks and fill out the roster. It also eliminates any worry about the future for Jarrett.

It's a win-win for the Falcons. Now they just have to turn it into more wins on the field.

