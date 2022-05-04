AFC West draft grades: Chiefs deliver in big way; Broncos make value picks

Round 1:

(No. 17) Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Round 3:

(79) JT Woods, S, Baylor

Round 4:

(123) Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Round 5:

(160) Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

Round 6:

Round 7:





My apologies to those who prefer to see these analytical blurbs move in linear fashion, but we need to start in Round 6 for the Chargers. That’s where they might have found one of the steals of the draft. Salyer started all 21 games he played for Georgia over the past two seasons, including 11 at left tackle for the national champions in 2021. He was the No. 120 prospect on NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s draft board. Yet, there he was, still waiting to hear his name called at Pick 195. General manager Tom Telesco shrewdly stopped his slide, coming away with incredible value for a player who will likely play inside as a pro. Offensive line was the team’s biggest need, so it made plenty of sense to double down on the front five after the Chargers drafted Johnson, a plug-and-play guard, with their first pick. Some folks will argue L.A. should have gone with the best potential right tackle available in Round 1 -- in this case, Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning -- but it seems like the Bolts went with the safer choice early, and that’s understandable. The Bolts saved their gamble for Round 3 (they traded their second-round pick in the Khalil Mack swap). Woods has the tools to become a playmaker in the secondary, but NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein cited “too many busted assignments” in his scouting report on the Baylor safety and wrote that “he'll need to prove that his run support and tackle finishing are on a functional level for the pro game.” If Woods puts it all together, the Chargers could end up looking back at this draft class very fondly. I would not have minded seeing a wide receiver added to the mix, but that was closer to a luxury to a necessity for this team, and Spiller was worth a shot in Round 4.