NFL Free Agency

2022 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

Published: Mar 14, 2022 at 09:00 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Below is a rundown of the notable moves, trades and signings made by each team during the 2022 NFL free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent additions and new contracts. Navigate to your team by clicking the divisions below:

Related Links

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
  • WR Jake Kumerow: Re-signing on a one-year deal. (Agent)
  • WR Isaiah McKenzie: Re-signing on a two-year deal worth $8 million. (Ian Rapoport)
  • C Mitch Morse: Signed a two-year, $19.5 million extension that includes $12 million guaranteed. His pay for the 2022 season increases to $11.25 million from $8.5 million. (Mike Garafolo)
  • CB Siran Neal: Re-signed on a three-year deal with a maximum value of $10.9 million. (Tom Pelissero)
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
  • QB Brian Hoyer: Re-signing on a two-year contract. (Agent)
  • C/OG James Ferentz: Re-signing with New England. (Ian Rapoport)
  • S Devin McCourty: Re-signed to a one-year contract worth $9 million. (Ian Rapoport)
New York Jets
New York Jets

Back to Top

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens


Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
  • OG Alex Cappa: Signing a four-year, $40 million contract. (James Palmer)
  • S Jessie Bates: Received the franchise tag.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
  • WR  Amari Cooper: Acquired in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders (Ian Rapoport). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.
  • TE David Njoku: Received the franchise tag.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Back to Top

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
  • QB Jeff Driskel: Re-signing on a one-year contract. (Ian Rapoport)
  • WR Chris Conley: Re-signing on a one-year, $2 million contract that includes $750,000 guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero)
  • OT Cedric Ogbuehi: Signing a one-year deal. (Ian Rapoport)
  • LB Christian Kirksey: Re-signing on a two-year, $10 million contract that includes $4 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero)
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts


Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
  • OT Cam Robinson: Received the franchise tag.
  • OL Tyler Shatley: Re-signed on a two-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero)
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
  • LB Harold Landry: Re-signed to a five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero)
  • LS Morgan Cox: Agreed to a one-year extension. (Team)

Back to Top

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
  • QB Russell WIlson: Acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, along with a fourth-round pick, for two first-round picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and DT Shelby Harris (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs


Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
  • DE Maxx Crosby: Signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with $95 million in new money and $53 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport)
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
  • WR Mike Williams: Re-signed on a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million fully guaranteed over the first two years. (Ian Rapoport)
  • OLB Khalil Mack: Acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder in 2023 (Ian Rapoport). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.


Back to Top

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
  • WR Michael Gallup: Re-signing on a five-year, $62.5 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus. (Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe)
  • TE Dalton Schultz: Received the franchise tag.
New York Giants
New York Giants


Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
  • C Jason Kelce: Signing a new one-year contract worth $14 million. (Ian Rapoport)
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
  • QB Carson Wentz: Acquired by the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2022 third-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder, which can convert to a second-rounder based on Wentz's snap totals (Ian Rapoport). The teams will also swap 2022 second-round picks (Mike Garafolo). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.

Back to Top

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears


Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
  • QB Tim Boyle: Re-signing on a one-year, $2 million deal that includes $1.75 million guaranteed. (Mike Garafolo)
  • WR Josh Reynolds: Re-signed on a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million. (Mike Garafolo)
  • OG Evan Brown: Agreed to terms on a one-year deal. (Ian Rapoport)
  • LB Alex Anzalone: Re-signed with the Lions. (Team)
  • DB C.J. Moore: Re-signed on a one-year deal worth up to $2.4 million with $800,000 guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
  • QB Aaron Rodgers: Signed a four-year, $200 million extension that includes $153 million guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
  • WR Davante Adams: Received the franchise tag, but the receiver has told the Packers he will not play on the tag in 2022. (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport)
  • OLB Preston Smith: Signed a four-year extension worth $52.5 million in new money. In all, Smith gets more than $65 million over five years with a chance to make $71 million. (Ian Rapoport)
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
  • QB Kirk Cousins: Signing a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract through 2023 and reduces his 2022 cap number by almost $14 million. (Tom Pelissero)


Back to Top

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
  • OT Jake Matthews: Agreed to a three-year extension that will pay him $52.5 million over the first three years and reduces his 2022 cap number. (Ian Rapoport)
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
  • K Zane Gonzalez: Agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million contract. (Tom Pelissero)
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints


Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Back to Top

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
  • RB James Conner: Agreed to a three-year, $21 million extension that includes $16 million over the first two years. (Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero)
  • TE Zach Ertz: Re-signing on a three-year, $31.65 million contract that includes $17.5 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport)
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
  • OT Joe Noteboom: Re-signing on a three-year, $40 million deal that includes $25 million guaranteed and has a max value of $47.5 million. (Ian Rapoport)


San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
  • QB Drew Lock: Acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos, along with DT Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant, two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a fifth-rounder, for QB Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.
  • TE Noah Fant: Acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos, along with QB Drew Lock, DT Shelby Harris, two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a fifth-rounder, for QB Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.
  • DT Shelby Harris: Acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos, along with QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a fifth-rounder, for QB Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.

Back to Top

Related Content

news

Tom Brady's unretirement stirring but not surprising; Vikings know Kirk Cousins is better than QB limbo

Tom Brady never seemed fully convinced he was retiring, even when he was retiring. So it's no real surprise, Judy Battista writes, that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is coming back for a 23rd season. Plus, thoughts on Kirk Cousins' extension and Michael Gallup's new contract.
news

AFC free agency needs: Bengals, Titans, Ravens among teams that must address offensive line

Will the Bengals find a way to protect Joe Burrow? How will the Colts address their quarterback void? Kevin Patra digs into three key free agency needs for every AFC team.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Seven players who could get paid more than you think

Might former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky be in line for a hefty payday? Tom Pelissero names seven NFL players who could get more money than one might expect as free agents in 2022.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Six ideal player-team fits based on win-share projections

How much would J.C. Jackson lift the Jets? Which team could benefit most from signing Jameis Winston? Cynthia Frelund uses analytics to find ideal fits for six key free agents.
news

2022 NFL free agency: 10 boom-or-bust players on the market

Will Terron Armstead play like a star left tackle? Can Cordarrelle Patterson keep the good vibes going after a breakout 2021? Gil Brandt highlights 10 boom-or-bust players on the free agency market in 2022.
news

NFC free agency needs: Seattle Seahawks abruptly join list of teams with gaping hole at quarterback

With the free agency frenzy right around the corner, Kevin Patra identifies the three biggest needs for each NFC team. Suddenly, Pete Carroll's Seahawks and Bruce Arians' Buccaneers have a major question mark at quarterback.
news

Aaron Rodgers' decision, Russell Wilson trade: Who are the biggest winners & losers?

Aaron Rodgers signed a four-year extension to stay in Green Bay, while the Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Jeffri Chadiha reveals the winners and losers of Tuesday's events.
news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: The original list

The original Top 101 Free Agents of 2022 rankings as compiled by Gregg Rosenthal before players began to be signed, tagged and/or released.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Pending free agents, notable departures for all 32 teams

With the 2022 NFL free agency period set to open in the coming days, here's a team-by-team breakdown of notable pending NFL free agents and players who have already been released or signed/traded elsewhere.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Players who could be overpriced, underpriced

Will a team overpay for Brandon Scherff? Might Emmanuel Ogbah be a bargain? Gregg Rosenthal lists NFL free agents who could be overpriced and underpriced this offseason.
news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: Za'Darius Smith joins rankings at No. 19

Gregg Rosenthal has scoured the impending market to rank NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2022. Who are the best players available in this year's class?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW