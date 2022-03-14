2022 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

Below is a rundown of the notable moves, trades and signings made by each team during the 2022 NFL free agency period. This list is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent additions and new contracts. Navigate to your team by clicking the divisions below:
AFC EAST
- WR Jake Kumerow: Re-signing on a one-year deal. (Agent)
- WR Isaiah McKenzie: Re-signing on a two-year deal worth $8 million. (Ian Rapoport)
- C Mitch Morse: Signed a two-year, $19.5 million extension that includes $12 million guaranteed. His pay for the 2022 season increases to $11.25 million from $8.5 million. (Mike Garafolo)
- CB Siran Neal: Re-signed on a three-year deal with a maximum value of $10.9 million. (Tom Pelissero)
- RB Chase Edmonds: Agreed to a two-year, $12.6 million contract that includes $6.1 million guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
- TE Mike Gesicki: Received the franchise tag. (Tom Pelissero)
- DE Emmanuel Ogbah: Re-signing on a four-year, $65 million deal that includes $32 million fully guaranteed at signing. (Ian Rapoport)
- QB Brian Hoyer: Re-signing on a two-year contract. (Agent)
- C/OG James Ferentz: Re-signing with New England. (Ian Rapoport)
- S Devin McCourty: Re-signed to a one-year contract worth $9 million. (Ian Rapoport)
- OT Conor McDermott: Re-signing on a one-year contract. (Ian Rapoport)
- DB Lamarcus Joyner: Re-signing on a one-year contract. (Agent)
AFC NORTH
- OG Alex Cappa: Signing a four-year, $40 million contract. (James Palmer)
- S Jessie Bates: Received the franchise tag.
- WR Amari Cooper: Acquired in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders (Ian Rapoport). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.
- TE David Njoku: Received the franchise tag.
- QB Mitchell Trubisky: Signing a two-year deal. (Mike Garafolo)
- S Miles Killebrew: Re-signing on a two-year, $4 million deal. (Ian Rapoport)
AFC SOUTH
- QB Jeff Driskel: Re-signing on a one-year contract. (Ian Rapoport)
- WR Chris Conley: Re-signing on a one-year, $2 million contract that includes $750,000 guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero)
- OT Cedric Ogbuehi: Signing a one-year deal. (Ian Rapoport)
- LB Christian Kirksey: Re-signing on a two-year, $10 million contract that includes $4 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero)
- OT Cam Robinson: Received the franchise tag.
- OL Tyler Shatley: Re-signed on a two-year deal worth up to $6.8 million with $2.35 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero)
- LB Harold Landry: Re-signed to a five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero)
- LS Morgan Cox: Agreed to a one-year extension. (Team)
AFC WEST
- QB Russell WIlson: Acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, along with a fourth-round pick, for two first-round picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and DT Shelby Harris (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.
- OT Orlando Brown: Received the franchise tag.
- DE Maxx Crosby: Signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with $95 million in new money and $53 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport)
- WR Mike Williams: Re-signed on a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million fully guaranteed over the first two years. (Ian Rapoport)
- OLB Khalil Mack: Acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder in 2023 (Ian Rapoport). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.
NFC EAST
- WR Michael Gallup: Re-signing on a five-year, $62.5 million deal that includes $27 million guaranteed and a $10 million signing bonus. (Ian Rapoport and Cameron Wolfe)
- TE Dalton Schultz: Received the franchise tag.
- C Jason Kelce: Signing a new one-year contract worth $14 million. (Ian Rapoport)
- QB Carson Wentz: Acquired by the Washington Commanders in exchange for a 2022 third-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder, which can convert to a second-rounder based on Wentz's snap totals (Ian Rapoport). The teams will also swap 2022 second-round picks (Mike Garafolo). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.
NFC NORTH
- QB Tim Boyle: Re-signing on a one-year, $2 million deal that includes $1.75 million guaranteed. (Mike Garafolo)
- WR Josh Reynolds: Re-signed on a two-year deal with a max value of $12 million. (Mike Garafolo)
- OG Evan Brown: Agreed to terms on a one-year deal. (Ian Rapoport)
- LB Alex Anzalone: Re-signed with the Lions. (Team)
- DB C.J. Moore: Re-signed on a one-year deal worth up to $2.4 million with $800,000 guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
- QB Aaron Rodgers: Signed a four-year, $200 million extension that includes $153 million guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
- WR Davante Adams: Received the franchise tag, but the receiver has told the Packers he will not play on the tag in 2022. (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport)
- OLB Preston Smith: Signed a four-year extension worth $52.5 million in new money. In all, Smith gets more than $65 million over five years with a chance to make $71 million. (Ian Rapoport)
- QB Kirk Cousins: Signing a one-year, $35 million fully guaranteed extension that puts him under contract through 2023 and reduces his 2022 cap number by almost $14 million. (Tom Pelissero)
NFC SOUTH
- OT Jake Matthews: Agreed to a three-year extension that will pay him $52.5 million over the first three years and reduces his 2022 cap number. (Ian Rapoport)
- K Zane Gonzalez: Agreed to a two-year, $4.5 million contract. (Tom Pelissero)
- QB Tom Brady: Announced he will come out of retirement and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season.
- WR Chris Godwin: Received the franchise tag.
- OG Aaron Stinnie: Re-signed with Tampa Bay. (Team)
- C Ryan Jensen: Re-signing on a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed. (Ian Rapoport)
NFC WEST
- RB James Conner: Agreed to a three-year, $21 million extension that includes $16 million over the first two years. (Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero)
- TE Zach Ertz: Re-signing on a three-year, $31.65 million contract that includes $17.5 million guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport)
- OT Joe Noteboom: Re-signing on a three-year, $40 million deal that includes $25 million guaranteed and has a max value of $47.5 million. (Ian Rapoport)
- RB JaMycal Hasty: Signed to a one-year extension. (Team)
- QB Drew Lock: Acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos, along with DT Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant, two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a fifth-rounder, for QB Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.
- TE Noah Fant: Acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos, along with QB Drew Lock, DT Shelby Harris, two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a fifth-rounder, for QB Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.
- DT Shelby Harris: Acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos, along with QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a fifth-rounder, for QB Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick (Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport). The trade does not become official until the start of the new league year on Wed., March 16.