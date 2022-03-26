Around the NFL

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 26

Published: Mar 26, 2022 at 10:58 AM
The Kansas City Chiefs continue their offensive additions after the Tyreek Hill trade.

The reigning AFC West champs plan to sign former Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

Jones is a versatile option in the backfield with a bruising mindset around the goal line. The 24-year-old eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark from scrimmage twice during his four seasons in Tampa. With the Bucs focusing their rushing attack with Leonard Fournette in 2021, Jones gained 428 yards on 101 carries (four touchdowns) during his limited time on the field.

Kansas City needed to add a RB after the offseason departures of Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon﻿. Jones is expected to compliment﻿ Clyde Edwards-Helaire well as a change-of-pace back for a Chiefs offense that finished middle of the pack in 2021 with 115.0 rushing yards per game.

The signing of Jones comes days after the Chiefs inked wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿, who is poised to replace Hill. In addition to the signing of WR JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿, Jones will be another new face in Kansas City's high-flying offense.

Roster moves

  • The New York Jets announced the signing of former Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein﻿.

