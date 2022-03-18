JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving Steelers to sign with Chiefs on one-year, $10.75M deal

JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿ nearly joined the Chiefs a year ago. Now, he's finally packing his bags for Kansas City.

Smith-Schuster is signing a one-year, $10.75 million deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Taylor Bisciotti reported.

Smith-Schuster heads west after struggling through his worst season as a pro, a campaign in which the receiver caught just 15 passes for 129 yards in five games. He'd returned to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal for one last pursuit of a title with quarterback ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, but was unable to play a meaningful role due to injury while the Steelers clawed their way to a playoff berth.

Smith-Schuster was able to return for Pittsburgh's wild-card playoff game and caught five passes for 26 yards in a blowout loss to Kansas City. Now, he'll begin forging a new relationship with superstar quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ as part of Kansas City's explosive offense.