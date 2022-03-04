Chiefs working on contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill

The Kansas City Chiefs are working on a third contract for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday on NFL NOW at the Combine that the Chiefs and Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have swapped proposals this week as they seek to keep the speedy wideout in K.C. long term.

Hill is set to enter the final year of his three-year extension signed in 2019 and due to count $20.685 million against the salary cap. Rapoport noted the previous extension was designed to make Hill earn every bit of cash after his off-field incidents, but a new extension should be more conventional in its structure.

A new deal should also come with a pay bump.

Already making $18 million per year on his previous extension (sixth-most among wideouts), a pay increase could get him closer to Julio Jones ($22 million per) and Keenan Allen ($20.025 million), who currently sit as the No. 2 and 3 wideouts in dollars per year on their deals.

Hill has made the Pro Bowl in each season of his six-year career and has been named a first-team All-Pro three times. Leaps and bounds the Chiefs' top receiver, Hill is coming off back-to-back campaigns of 1,200-plus yards and nine-plus TDs.

Hill has undoubtedly earned a new extension coming his way as the straw that stirs the Chiefs offense.