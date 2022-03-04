Around the NFL

Chiefs working on contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill

Published: Mar 04, 2022 at 03:39 PM
The Kansas City Chiefs are working on a third contract for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday on NFL NOW at the Combine that the Chiefs and Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have swapped proposals this week as they seek to keep the speedy wideout in K.C. long term.

Hill is set to enter the final year of his three-year extension signed in 2019 and due to count $20.685 million against the salary cap. Rapoport noted the previous extension was designed to make Hill earn every bit of cash after his off-field incidents, but a new extension should be more conventional in its structure.

A new deal should also come with a pay bump.

Already making $18 million per year on his previous extension (sixth-most among wideouts), a pay increase could get him closer to Julio Jones ($22 million per) and Keenan Allen ($20.025 million), who currently sit as the No. 2 and 3 wideouts in dollars per year on their deals.

Hill has made the Pro Bowl in each season of his six-year career and has been named a first-team All-Pro three times. Leaps and bounds the Chiefs' top receiver, Hill is coming off back-to-back campaigns of 1,200-plus yards and nine-plus TDs.

Hill has undoubtedly earned a new extension coming his way as the straw that stirs the Chiefs offense.

A new extension for Hill would likely come with a structure aimed at lowering his cap hit this season, which would help free up the K.C. brass to make needed additions to the defense and WR depth as the Chiefs aim to return to the Super Bowl.

Related Content

news

Giants more likely to trade James Bradberry than Saquon Barkley

Despite Joe Schoen's openness to fielding trade calls on any and every player on the Giants' roster, ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is not expected to be dealt this offseason. One prominent Giant, however, is slated to be moved.
news

Patriots not expected to use franchise tag on CB J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL NOW at the Combine on Friday that the New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson, meaning the corner is expected to hit free agency.
news

Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek trade

Cole Beasley could be on a new team for the 2022 NFL season. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the Bills have given the veteran receiver permission to seek a trade.
news

Cowboys will try to trade Amari Cooper, expected to release veteran WR if no deal reached

Dallas will try to trade Amari Cooper, but will release the veteran receiver if no deal is reached, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.
news

Raiders not concerned with Alex Leatherwood's position on offensive line ahead of his second season

The Raiders drafted ﻿Alex Leatherwood﻿ in the first round of last year's draft, a move that was viewed as a reach by most analysts. Then Las Vegas shuffled the rookie from tackle to guard. Where will he land in 2022?
news

Bengals' Duke Tobin on offensive line upgrades: 'If you do spend the big money, it better be worth it'

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin aims to upgrade the offensive line this offseason and has the cap room to spend on a big free agent.
news

Saints GM expects Michael Thomas back healthy, but there's 'work to do' to complete WR room

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis noted Thursday that he expects Michael Thomas to return after missing the season due to ankle injury, but the club has work to do to upgrade the corps.
news

Odell Beckham Jr., Rams have mutual interest in striking deal for new contract

Could Odell Beckham Jr. stay in Los Angeles? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Beckham's status with the Rams and his return from ACL surgery.
news

Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin (hip) expected to miss start of season

Following hip surgery, Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin is unlikely to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.
news

NFL, NFLPA agree to suspend joint COVID-19 protocols 

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed to halt all aspects of their joint COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately. 
news

Melvin Gordon hopes to stay with Broncos: 'It's a job unfinished'

﻿Melvin Gordon﻿ is slated to be a free agent, but if the running back has a choice, he'd remain with the Denver Broncos.
