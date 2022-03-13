Around the NFL

Cardinals, TE Zach Ertz agree to three-year deal 

Published: Mar 13, 2022 at 06:27 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Tight end ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ found a splendid landing spot when he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, and he's staying put in the desert.

Ertz is re-signing with the Cardinals on a three-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Following nine seasons, three Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ertz was shipped to Arizona and was an immediate success.

The 31-year-old, in just 11 games, had 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns during the 2021 season for Arizona. He was the first Cardinals tight end with 500-plus receiving yards since 2003 and his 56 catches tied a franchise TE record.

With looming questions surrounding quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s future and happiness with the franchise, bringing back a veteran presence in Ertz who so quickly built a chemistry with the young QB seemingly bodes well.

Outside of Arizona, Ertz' signing further shrinks the TE market as ﻿David Njoku﻿ (Cleveland Browns), ﻿Dalton Schultz﻿ (Dallas Cowboys) and ﻿Mike Gesicki﻿ (Miami Dolphins) were previously franchise tagged.

﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, should he return to play, is currently the top-ranked tight end in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady announces 'I'm coming back' for 23rd season 'in Tampa'

Roughly two months after announcing his retirement, quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ announced Sunday he will return to play for his 23rd season and do so "in Tampa." 
news

Michael Gallup re-signs with Cowboys for five years, $62.5M

Michael Gallup and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a five-year, $62.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
news

TE Evan Engram garnering FA interest as potential slot receiver 

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Giants TE Evan Engram has a solid free-agent market for his talent, with several teams looking at him as essentially a slot receiver. 
news

Devin McCourty re-signing with Patriots on one-year deal worth $9M

Defensive back Devin McCourty and the Patriots have agree to a one-year deal worth $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

WR Allen Robinson likely to draw interest from Browns, Jets, Lions and Raiders

The New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams who could be "in the mix" to sign WR Allen Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Rapoport added the Cleveland Browns are also a team to watch.
news

CB J.C. Jackson expected to draw free-agent interest from Chargers

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Sunday that he expects the Chargers to be heavily involved in the ﻿J.C. Jackson﻿ sweepstakes. 
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Sunday, March 13

The New England Patriots are using a second-round restricted free-agent tender on wide receiver ﻿Jakobi Meyers﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. 
news

Panthers, Saints have offered deals for Deshaun Watson, likely to meet with QB soon

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints have made trade offers for Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with the Texans QB soon.
news

Browns agree to trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper; Jarvis Landry granted permission to seek deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Cowboys wide receiver ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of sixth-rounders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Terron Armstead not closing door on NOLA return: 'I don't want to rule out the Saints'

With Saints general manager Mickey Loomis' propensity for working wonders with the salary cap and Terron Armstead's love for the franchise, the top tackle in free agency believes there's still a shot he'll stay put with the team that drafted him in 2013.
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Saturday, March 12

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Saints restructured the contract of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to create $18.45 million in salary-cap space. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW