Cardinals, TE Zach Ertz agree to three-year deal 

Tight end Zach Ertz found a splendid landing spot when he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, and he's staying put in the desert.
Ertz is re-signing with the Cardinals on a three-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
Following nine seasons, three Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ertz was shipped to Arizona and was an immediate success.
The 31-year-old, in just 11 games, had 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns during the 2021 season for Arizona. He was the first Cardinals tight end with 500-plus receiving yards since 2003 and his 56 catches tied a franchise TE record.
With looming questions surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray's future and happiness with the franchise, bringing back a veteran presence in Ertz who so quickly built a chemistry with the young QB seemingly bodes well.
Outside of Arizona, Ertz' signing further shrinks the TE market as David Njoku (Cleveland Browns), Dalton Schultz (Dallas Cowboys) and Mike Gesicki (Miami Dolphins) were previously franchise tagged.
Rob Gronkowski, should he return to play, is currently the top-ranked tight end in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022.