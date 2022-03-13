Cardinals, TE Zach Ertz agree to three-year deal 

Tight end ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ found a splendid landing spot when he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, and he's staying put in the desert.

Ertz is re-signing with the Cardinals on a three-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.

Following nine seasons, three Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ertz was shipped to Arizona and was an immediate success.

The 31-year-old, in just 11 games, had 56 receptions for 574 yards and three touchdowns during the 2021 season for Arizona. He was the first Cardinals tight end with 500-plus receiving yards since 2003 and his 56 catches tied a franchise TE record.

With looming questions surrounding quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s future and happiness with the franchise, bringing back a veteran presence in Ertz who so quickly built a chemistry with the young QB seemingly bodes well.