Around the NFL

Browns sending Case Keenum to Bills for 2022 seventh-round pick; Cleveland signing Jacoby Brissett

Published: Mar 19, 2022 at 04:21 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

In the wake of acquiring Deshaun Watson﻿, the Browns are reshuffling the rest of their quarterback room.

Cleveland is sending veteran Case Keenum to the Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Buffalo was in the market for a new backup after Mitchell Trubisky signed with the Steelers.

The trade left the Browns in the market, as well. They've agreed to terms with former Dolphins and Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett﻿, Pelissero added. Cleveland, of course, is also planning to deal Baker Mayfield after landing Watson on Friday from the Texans.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.

