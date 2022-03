The Steelers have a new quarterback.

Pittsburgh has reached an agreement on a two-year deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger, Garafolo added.

Trubisky spent the 2021 season as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo after playing four years with the Bears.