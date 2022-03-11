Around the NFL

Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct

Published: Mar 11, 2022 at 05:16 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

A Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions.

"After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson," Dane Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said in a statement Friday. "Grand jury proceedings are secret by law, so no information related to their inquiry may be disclosed."

Watson, 26, is also facing 22 civil lawsuits. Friday's hearing comes less than one year from the filing of the first two lawsuits for indecent conduct against Watson.

On Friday, Watson appeared at a deposition for the civil lawsuits and declined to answer questions pertaining to the case, invoking his Fifth Amendment rights against self incrimination, per The New York Times. Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, previously had said Watson would not answer questions during depositions until the criminal case was closed.

The allegations against Watson include that he exposed himself to the women, touched them with his genitals or kissed them against their will during massage sessions.

"We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did. Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses," Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a statement. "Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have."

Hardin stated previously that "some sexual activity" occurred during the massage sessions, but that Watson did not "engage in anything that was not mutually desired by the other party."

The NFL began investigating the allegations in March of 2021, and the Houston Police Department announced last April that it had opened an investigation after a complaint was issued against Watson. The FBI has also looked into the allegations.

An NFL spokesperson released the following statement Friday:

"We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy."

Watson requested to be traded from the Texans prior to the allegations, and he was inactive for all 17 of the Texans' games during the 2021 NFL season.

Watson was the subject of trade speculation throughout the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers discussed as a potential landing spots. A trade never materialized before the Nov. 2021 deadline, and Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine that the "door is shut" on Watson joining Miami.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported this week that the Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are possible trade destinations for Watson, depending on the outcome of his legal situation.

Houston general manager Nick Caserio said in January that it is unlikely Watson will be play for the team again.

The Texans selected Watson in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He has made three Pro Bowls during his career and led the NFL in passing (4,823 yards) during the 2020 season.

Related Content

news

Cowboys release K Greg Zuerlein, waive/injured TE Blake Jarwin

Ahead of the new league year, the Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin in salary cap cost-saving moves.
news

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year, $98.98M extension

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that DE Maxx Crosby and the Raiders agreed to a four-year, $98.98 million extension. The team announced it had signed Crosby to a multiyear extension shortly thereafter. 
news

Browns center JC Tretter elected to second term as NFLPA president

Browns center JC Tretter was elected by the board of player representatives as the NFLPA's next president.
news

Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis.
news

Bears releasing RB Tarik Cohen, DL Eddie Goldman

The Chicago Bears' rebuild continued on Friday with the release of veteran running back Tarik Cohen and defensive tackle Eddie Goldman.
news

Jaguars releasing running back Carlos Hyde after one season with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing running back Carlos Hyde, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox subject of trade interest around NFL

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has been the subject of trade interest around the league. Could the veteran lineman be headed to a new team?
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Friday, March 11

The Cleveland Browns plan to tender RFA running back D'Ernest Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

Harold Landry: Titans' front four 'can lead the charge' to a Super Bowl win

With a big new contract, Titans edge rusher ﻿Harold Landry﻿ believes the defense's front four can propel Tennessee further in 2022.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW