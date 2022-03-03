Dolphins GM Chris Grier: 'The door is shut' on Deshaun Watson joining Miami

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Wednesday afternoon that "the door is shut on Deshaun," putting an end to a yearlong connection between the team and a potential trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson﻿.

This is the latest definitive signal that the Dolphins are fully committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback in 2022, something new head coach Mike McDaniel has also made clear in recent weeks.

"Mike and the staff have come in to do a lot of work, studied a lot of Tua and they feel good about his developmental upside, what he can be and then the fit in the offense," Grier told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I think we're good with Tua."

Grier said McDaniel and his offensive staff have watched Tagovailoa's every throw. They came away excited and comfortable with Tagovailoa's expected fit in the new scheme. Headed into Year 3, Grier made clear Tagovailoa will have to do the work, but he has the full support of the Dolphins' regime now, something that was in serious question throughout the 2021 season.

The Dolphins didn't definitively shut down rumblings connecting them as the frontrunners for Watson throughout the 2021 season, and the team's on-field production suffered with the Dolphins starting 1-7. After the trade deadline with Watson still a Texan, Grier confirmed the team did look into trading for the Pro Bowl QB, who didn't play last season amid a trade request and 22 allegations of sexual misconduct that are currently the subject of civil lawsuits, a police investigation and an NFL probe. Tagovailoa then led the Dolphins to wins in eight of their final nine games, though they still missed the playoffs.

Tagovailoa met with his new offensive coaches -- McDaniel, offensive coordinator Frank Smith and QBs coach Darrell Bevell -- at the Dolphins facility last month and they've expressed their confidence in him personally. He also began his football workouts in preparation for the 2022 season last month in South Florida, alongside personal trainer Nick Hicks at PER4ORM Broward Sports and Fitness Training Gym.