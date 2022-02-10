Around the NFL

Mike McDaniel not concerned about Tua Tagovailoa's development, says Dolphins need to 'grow together'

Published: Feb 10, 2022 at 02:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

New Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has much to address this offseason where the club's offense is concerned, from a porous offensive line to the development of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the pending free agency of standout tight end Mike Gesicki﻿.

As such, McDaniel took a broader viewpoint Thursday at his introductory news conference when asked about his belief in Tagovailoa.

"I'm not sitting here concerned with how good Tua can be; I'm concerned with, as a collective unit, what we can grow together because that's what wins football games. I haven't seen a quarterback win a football game by himself ever, really," McDaniel said. "He has to have somebody to throw to, he better not be getting tackled before he throws so somebody better block, and the defense had better not allow them to score but the biggest thing for me with Tua is that I want him to come in and work every day, and I'm very confident that he will."

How much belief the club has in the second-year pro came into question last season when the Dolphins engaged in trade discussions with the Houston Texans for star quarterback Deshaun Watson﻿, who did not play in 2021 due to an ongoing investigation regarding alleged sexual misconduct. It was anything but a vote of confidence for Tagovailoa, in whom the team invested a No. 5 overall draft pick in 2020.

After the trade deadline passed, Tagovailoa came off the bench despite a fractured finger to lead a 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, then won five consecutive starts to help put the team back in playoff contention. The Dolphins ultimately missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record, with one of Tagovailoa's worst outings serving as the crushing blow, a 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.

Now, it's a new day for both coach and quarterback.

McDaniel confirmed Thursday that he will call the plays on offense. His reputation as a clever offensive mind stems largely from his work as the San Francisco 49ers' run game coordinator, a role he held for four years until becoming the 49ers' offensive coordinator in 2021. The 49ers' rushing attack ranked among the NFL's best under McDaniel, including a finish as the league's No.2-ranked run game in 2019 at 144.1 yards per game. A revitalized running game -- Miami ranked 30th in the NFL last year at just 92.2 yards per game -- would provide Tagovailoa with some much-needed support. McDaniel told Tagovailoa upon taking the job that he's excited to work with the second-year pro.

McDaniel inherits one of the NFL's worst offensive lines, which has been a key reason for Tagovailoa's struggles over the last two years. Club owner Stephen Ross voiced his confidence in the future and in McDaniel, telling reporters he received unsolicited endorsements from opposing coaches regarding his ability.

"I had coaches from his former division calling me and telling me how great he was," said Ross. "And I said 'Why are you calling?' and (they) said 'Really, to get him out of the division'."

Related Content

news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah vows to swim in Cincinnati chili if team wins Super Bowl

When asked what he'll do if his Bengals win the Super Bowl on Sunday, tight end C.J. Uzomah made a bold promise. 
news

Texans coach Lovie Smith unlikely to add defensive coordinator to staff, plans to call plays in 2022

Lovie Smith's return to a head coaching position will not include him adding a key lieutenant, as it was reported Thursday the Texans' head coach doesn't intend to add a defensive coordinator in 2022.
news

Jaguars hire Colts' Press Taylor, brother of Bengals coach Zac, as offensive coordinator

New Jaguars coach Doug Pederson has chosen a familiar face to lead the team's offense. The Jaguars have agreed to terms with Press Taylor as their new offensive coordinator.
news

Vikings expected to hire former Broncos DC Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator

The Vikings are filling out the coaching staff as the future head coach prepares for the Super Bowl. The Vikings are expected to hire Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel: 'Absolutely no red flags' with Miami vacancy

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Thursday that he did not see any red flags with the Miami coaching vacancy stemming from the lawsuit filed by his predecessor, Brian Flores, that would have deterred him from taking the position.
news

Former Lions head coach, Raiders DL coach Rod Marinelli planning to retire

After 26 years in NFL coaching, Rod Marinelli is calling it a career.

Ian Rapoport reports that the long-time assistant and former Detroit Lions head coach is planning to retire.
news

Bengals' Mike Hilton embracing Cooper Kupp matchup: 'I feel like we're the best two slots in the game'

As the Cincinnati Bengals' nickelback, Mike Hilton will be tasked with covering Rams star Cooper Kupp in the biggest game of the year. The veteran corner says he's ready for the challenge.
news

Gus Bradley on taking over Colts defense: 'There's a Pro Bowl player at every level here'

Last year, Gus Bradley was tasked with rebuilding a defense. In 2022, his job will be more about maintenance. Bradley, introduced Wednesday as the Indianapolis Colts' new defensive coordinator, inherits the league's ninth-ranked scoring defense in the NFL.
news

Cam Akers vowed to return for Rams' postseason following Achilles tear last summer

After a torn Achilles was supposed to sideline Cam Akers for the entire season, the Rams running back told Matthew Stafford that if Los Angeles made the playoffs, Akers would be back on the field.   
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league, not Commanders, will conduct investigation into new allegations

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Wednesday news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVI that the league will conduct an independent investigation into new workplace misconduct allegations made last week against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder by Tiffani Johnston, a former team employee.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank weighs in on futures of QB Matt Ryan, WR Calvin Ridley

Owner Arthur Blank made it clear Wednesday he would welcome WR Calvin Ridley and QB Matt Ryan back in 2022, but did little to diminish the uncertainty regarding each of their starkly different situations. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW