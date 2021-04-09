Judge rules woman suing Texans QB Deshaun Watson must divulge name

Judge Dedra Davis of the 270th District Court of Harris County (Texas) ruled Friday morning that one of the plaintiffs in the 22 lawsuits filed against Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ must identify herself by name.

"Jane Doe" of Case No. 2021-18047 must identify herself in a refiled lawsuit, which was filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, as all of the suits versus Watson have been.

Another similar hearing in the 113th District Court is scheduled for later Friday.

Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin filed a motion for a special exemption on Thursday. Hardin argued in the filing that for his defendant to "properly defend himself" the court must "mandate that the plaintiff identify herself as required by the law." Hardin stated "Texas law does not permit Ms. Doe to file her civil claims using a pseudonym."

Watson has been accused by 22 women in civil lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. All 22 lawsuits list the plaintiffs as a "Jane Doe." On Tuesday, two of the women spoke publicly in a news conference for the initial time and were identified as Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley.

On Wednesday, Nike announced it had suspended its endorsement of Watson.

The Houston Police Department announced in a statement April 2 that it had opened an investigation involving a complaint against Watson following a report being filed.