Judge rules woman suing Texans QB Deshaun Watson must divulge name

Published: Apr 09, 2021 at 10:48 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Judge Dedra Davis of the 270th District Court of Harris County (Texas) ruled Friday morning that one of the plaintiffs in the 22 lawsuits filed against Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ must identify herself by name.

"Jane Doe" of Case No. 2021-18047 must identify herself in a refiled lawsuit, which was filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, as all of the suits versus Watson have been.

Another similar hearing in the 113th District Court is scheduled for later Friday.

Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin filed a motion for a special exemption on Thursday. Hardin argued in the filing that for his defendant to "properly defend himself" the court must "mandate that the plaintiff identify herself as required by the law." Hardin stated "Texas law does not permit Ms. Doe to file her civil claims using a pseudonym."

Watson has been accused by 22 women in civil lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. All 22 lawsuits list the plaintiffs as a "Jane Doe." On Tuesday, two of the women spoke publicly in a news conference for the initial time and were identified as Ashley Solis and Lauren Baxley.

On Wednesday, Nike announced it had suspended its endorsement of Watson.

The Houston Police Department announced in a statement April 2 that it had opened an investigation involving a complaint against Watson following a report being filed.

The NFL currently is investigating the allegations against Watson.

Related Content

news

Kerry Hyder believes he can be Seahawks' next Michael Bennett

Newly signed pass rusher ﻿Kerry Hyder﻿ believes he can fill the versatile edge role the Seahawks have missed since Michael Bennett left. 
news

2021 NFL Draft: What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick?

After trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers are in prime position to select one of the top quarterback prospects. What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick? Let's debate!
news

49ers DE Nick Bosa looks good in video showing progress in ACL recovery

Nearly seven months after tearing his ACL during the second game of the season, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is looking good in his rehab process. 
news

AFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2021 NFL Draft

After three months of hirings and firings, cuts and signings, Gregg Rosenthal breaks down the AFC hierarchy heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Who's poised to challenge the Chiefs? Which teams look like bottom-dwellers?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW