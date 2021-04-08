Deshaun Watson attorney files motion to request plaintiff be identified

Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿'s attorney filed a motion for a special exemption Thursday and asked the District Court of Harris County (Texas) to order one of the plaintiffs to replead and include her name in the petition.

The filing by Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, also requests "that Ms. Doe be ordered to replead within two (2) business days, and that if she fails to do so, her entire petition be stricken and all claims dismissed."

Watson has been accused by 22 women in civil lawsuits of sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions. All 22 lawsuits list the plaintiffs as a "Jane Doe."

Hardin argues in the filing that in order for Watson to "properly defend himself" he requests that the court "mandate that the plaintiff identify herself as required by the law." Hardin states that "Texas law does not permit Ms. Doe to file her civil claims using a pseudonym."

On Tuesday, two of the women spoke out publicly for the first time, detailing their experiences with Watson. During a news conference, Ashley Solis, the first woman to file suit against Watson, said she was assaulted and traumatized when she tried to give Watson a massage in March 2020.

On Wednesday, Nike announced that it has suspended its endorsement of Watson.