Houston Police Department investigating report filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson

The Houston Police Department has opened an investigation involving a complaint against Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ following a report filed Friday.

"Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson," a statement from the Houston Police Department read. "As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process."

Watson is facing 21 civil lawsuits alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault during massage sessions, with the most recent filings coming Tuesday.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, released a statement Friday following the Houston Police Department's.

"We welcome this long overdue development," Hardin's statement read. "Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

Each complaint has been filed in Harris County, Texas, and all of the plaintiffs are represented by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee has previously stated he planned to submit evidence from several Watson accusers to investigators, but on Tuesday released a statement describing his reluctance to release evidence to the Houston Police Department, stating "me and my clients will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities."