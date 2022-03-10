Around the NFL

Bears trading pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chargers for multiple draft picks

Published: Mar 10, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

For the second time in his stellar career, Khalil Mack is on the move.

The Chicago Bears have agreed to trade the star edge rusher to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder in 2023, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

As part of the deal, Los Angeles is taking on the entirety of Mack's remaining salary: three years, $63.9 million, Rapoport added. It's a relatively small price to pay for a player who played at an elite level in every season except his last, which was marred by a foot injury that ended his year prematurely after just seven games and required surgery.

The salary schedule also fits in with the timeline of quarterback Justin Herbert﻿, who is entering the third year of his rookie contract in 2022 and will have a fifth-year option available to the Chargers, although it's safe to expect Los Angeles to strike a long-term extension with the signal-caller before then.

Simply put, thanks in part to Herbert playing at a high level on a rookie contract, the Chargers can afford this deal.

A four-time All-Pro (three first-team selections, one second-team nod), Mack heads west to a state he once called home during his time with the then-Oakland Raiders, who traded him to Chicago in a blockbuster deal in 2018. Instead of returning to Northern California, Mack will pack his bags for the southern portion of the state to join a Chargers team that narrowly missed the playoffs in 2021 after displaying title-chasing potential. Los Angeles had a glaring need at edge rusher and answered it with this deal, with Mack pairing with Pro Bowl pass rusher ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ to hunt three star passers in the AFC West: the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes﻿, the Raiders' Derek Carr and the soon-to-be Denver Bronco, Russell Wilson﻿.

Chicago, meanwhile, recoups some much-needed capital ahead of a draft that will be vitally important to the Bears' future under new general manager Ryan Poles.

The end of the Mack era in Chicago comes with disappointment, as the Bears won an NFC North title in his first season with the club, but never advanced past the wild-card round of the postseason with Mack on the team. Still, the Mack deal was worth it: He racked up 36 sacks in four seasons with the Bears, a span of time that included three Pro Bowl selections, two All-Pro honors and a runner-up finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2018.

After a down year caused by injury, Mack will look to return to the field fully healthy while wearing new colors: powder blue and sunshine gold. The Chargers' faithful will be more than happy to have him as they band together with the hopes of helping their promising team return to the postseason.

Related Content

news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Center Jason Kelce announces he's returning to play for Eagles in 2022 season

All--Pro center Jason Kelce announced Thursday he will be returning to play for the Eagles in his 12th NFL season with a video tweeted Thursday.
news

Sterling Shepard agrees to restructured contract with Giants to return to New York for seventh season

The longest-tenured Giant will be back in New York for a seventh season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday Sterling Shepard has agreed to a restructured contract.
news

Cowboys having active trade conversations involving tackle La'el Collins

The Cowboys are having active trade conversations involving right tackle ﻿La'el Collins﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Thursday, March 10

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Raiders are not tendering fullback ﻿Alec Ingold﻿, meaning the veteran is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.
news

Packers add 176,160 new shareholders, net approximately $65.8M with sixth-ever stock offering

The Packers announced Thursday they've added 176,160 new shareholders through their sixth stock sale from February. Net proceeds from the approximately $65.8 million raised during the offering will go toward ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field.
news

Lions to release DE Trey Flowers, save $10.386M on salary cap

After three seasons, the Lions are moving on from pass rusher ﻿Trey Flowers﻿. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to release Flowers next week at the start of the NFL's new league year
news

Titans release Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold, save over $10M in salary-cap space

﻿Rodger Saffold﻿ is available for hire. The Titans released the Pro Bowl guard, a move that saves Tennessee over $10 million in cap space, and effectively gets the team under the cap by less than $4 million.
news

Commanders expected to release veteran safety Landon Collins

The Commanders are expected to move on from veteran safety Landon Collins after the sides couldn't agree on a restructured contract, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Lions WR Josh Reynolds: Re-signing with Detroit 'an easy decision'

The Lions entered the offseason needing to upgrade the receiver position. Re-signing Josh Reynolds is a start. The veteran wideout had a solid finish to last season after being reunited with QB Jared Goff.
news

Darius Leonard laments Colts looking to start fifth different QB in five years: 'Here we go again'

The Colts shipping ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to Washington in a seismic trade leaves a hole at the QB position in Indy. It also prompted Pro Bowl LB Darius Leonard to share his thoughts on the Colts starting a new QB every year of his career.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW