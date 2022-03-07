2022 NFL free agency: Notable departures for all 32 teams

Below is a team-by-team breakdown of notable player departures during the 2022 NFL free agency period. This tracker will be updated as roster moves play out across the NFL. Jump to a specific team by clicking on one of the eight divisions below.
NOTE: The information below is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent NFL players who:
- Will become unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins on Wed., March 16.
- Have retired or declared their intention to retire.
- Have already been released or traded away.
AFC EAST
- QB Jacoby Brissett
- RB Malcolm Brown
- RB Duke Johnson
- RB Phillip Lindsay
- WR Will Fuller
- WR Preston Williams
- WR Albert Wilson
- TE Mike Gesicki
- TE Durham Smythe
- DE Emmanuel Ogbah
- LB Elandon Roberts
- CB Justin Coleman
- CB Jason McCourty
- P Michael Palardy
AFC NORTH
AFC SOUTH
- RB Marlon Mack
- WR T.Y. Hilton
- WR Zach Pascal
- TE Mo Alie-Cox
- TE Jack Doyle (Retired)
- OT Julie'n Davenport
- OT Eric Fisher
- OT Sam Tevi
- OG Mark Glowinski
- OG Chris Reed
- DE Tyquan Lewis
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
- DE Kemoko Turay
- DT Antwaun Woods
- CB T.J. Carrie
- CB Xavier Rhodes
- S Jahleel Addae
- S Greg Odum
- S Andrew Sendejo
- K Michael Badgley
AFC WEST
NFC EAST
- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
- RB J.D. McKissic
- WR/KR DeAndre Carter
- WR Adam Humphries
- WR Cam Sims
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones
- OT Cornelius Lucas
- OG Brandon Scherff
- LB Jon Bostic
- CB Darryl Roberts
- DB Bobby McCain
NFC NORTH
- QB Andy Dalton
- RB Damien Williams
- WR Damiere Byrd
- WR Jakeem Grant
- WR Marquise Goodwin
- WR Allen Robinson
- TE Jimmy Graham
- TE Jesse James
- OT Germain Ifedi
- OT Jason Peters
- OG James Daniels
- OL Elijah Wilkinson
- DL Akiem Hicks
- LB Bruce Irvin
- LB Alec Ogletree
- CB Artie Burns
- S Deon Bush
- S Tashaun Gipson
- S DeAndre Houston-Carson
- LS Patrick Scales
- P Pat O’Donnell
NFC SOUTH
- QB Trevor Siemian
- QB Jameis Winston
- RB Ty Montgomery
- WR Tre'Quan Smith
- WR Kenny Stills
- LT Terron Armstead
- LB Kwon Alexander
- CB P.J. Williams
- S Jeff Heath
- S Marcus Williams
- QB Tom Brady (Retired)
- QB Blaine Gabbert
- RB Giovani Bernard
- RB Leonard Fournette
- RB Ronald Jones
- WR Chris Godwin
- TE Rob Gronkowski
- TE O.J. Howard
- C Ryan Jensen
- OG Alex Cappa
- OG Ali Marpet (Retired)
- DE Jason Pierre-Paul
- DE William Gholston
- DT Ndamukong Suh
- LB Kevin Minter
- CB Carlton Davis
- CB Richard Sherman
- S Jordan Whitehead
NFC WEST
- QB Colt McCoy
- RB James Conner
- RB Chase Edmonds
- WR A.J. Green
- WR Christian Kirk
- TE Zach Ertz
- TE Maxx Williams
- OL Max Garcia
- DT Corey Peters
- LB Chandler Jones
- CB Robert Alford
- CB Malcolm Butler
- S Chris Banjo
- LS Aaron Brewer
- P Andy Lee
- RB Raheem Mostert
- RB Jeff Wilson
- WR Travis Benjamin
- WR Richie James
- WR Mohamed Sanu
- WR Trent Sherfield
- TE Ross Dwelley
- OG Laken Tomlinson
- OL Tom Compton
- DE Arden Key
- DT Maurice Hurst
- DT D.J. Jones
- CB Josh Norman
- CB Jason Verrett
- CB K'Waun Williams
- S Jaquiski Tartt
- S Tavon Wilson