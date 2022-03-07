NFL Free Agency

2022 NFL free agency: Notable departures for all 32 teams

Published: Mar 07, 2022 at 04:26 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Below is a team-by-team breakdown of notable player departures during the 2022 NFL free agency period. This tracker will be updated as roster moves play out across the NFL. Jump to a specific team by clicking on one of the eight divisions below.

NOTE: The information below is not intended to be complete -- it's a spotlight of the most prominent NFL players who:

  1. Will become unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins on Wed., March 16.
  2. Have retired or declared their intention to retire.
  3. Have already been released or traded away.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New England Patriots



New York Jets
New York Jets

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens


Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals


Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans
Houston Texans


Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts


Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars


Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans



AFC WEST

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs


Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
New York Giants
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers


Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons


Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints


Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers


NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers


Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks


