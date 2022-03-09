Former Steelers Pro Bowler, Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva retires after seven-season career

A well-tenured veteran is calling it a career.
Alejandro Villanueva has decided to retire following a seven-year NFL career, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday. The team placed the offensive lineman on the reserve/retired list.
Villanueva spent every season but his last in Pittsburgh, manning the left tackle position for the Steelers and effectively protecting Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges during that time. He appeared in every regular-season game from 2015-2021 and became a full-time starter in 2016, starting in every contest from then through his final NFL season.
Villanueva played college football at Army, converting from a tight end to a defensive end before becoming an offensive tackle. He went undrafted in 2010 and chose to return to military service, becoming an Army Ranger before pursuing an NFL career a second time in 2014, initially joining the league as a defensive end. He switched back to offensive tackle upon signing with the Steelers in late August of 2014, and saw his first regular-season action in the following season.
Villanueva, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers, left Pittsburgh at the conclusion of the 2020 season and signed with the rival Ravens, who were in need of a tackle following their trade that sent Orlando Brown to Kansas City. Villanueva began the season by playing on the right side of the line, but with Ronnie Stanley unable to play in all but one game in 2021, Villanueva took over at left tackle, starting the remaining 16 games to complete a 17-start season with the Ravens.
It would prove to be his last in the NFL. A fan favorite in Pittsburgh and an effective signing in Baltimore, Villanueva rides off into retirement with a quality career of which he can be proud.