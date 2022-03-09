Around the NFL

Former Steelers Pro Bowler, Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva retires after seven-season career

Published: Mar 09, 2022 at 04:22 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

A well-tenured veteran is calling it a career.

﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ has decided to retire following a seven-year NFL career, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday. The team placed the offensive lineman on the reserve/retired list.

Villanueva spent every season but his last in Pittsburgh, manning the left tackle position for the Steelers and effectively protecting ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ and ﻿Devlin Hodges﻿ during that time. He appeared in every regular-season game from 2015-2021 and became a full-time starter in 2016, starting in every contest from then through his final NFL season.

Villanueva played college football at Army, converting from a tight end to a defensive end before becoming an offensive tackle. He went undrafted in 2010 and chose to return to military service, becoming an Army Ranger before pursuing an NFL career a second time in 2014, initially joining the league as a defensive end. He switched back to offensive tackle upon signing with the Steelers in late August of 2014, and saw his first regular-season action in the following season.

Villanueva, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers, left Pittsburgh at the conclusion of the 2020 season and signed with the rival Ravens, who were in need of a tackle following their trade that sent ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ to Kansas City. Villanueva began the season by playing on the right side of the line, but with ﻿Ronnie Stanley﻿ unable to play in all but one game in 2021, Villanueva took over at left tackle, starting the remaining 16 games to complete a 17-start season with the Ravens.

It would prove to be his last in the NFL. A fan favorite in Pittsburgh and an effective signing in Baltimore, Villanueva rides off into retirement with a quality career of which he can be proud.

Related Content

news

Cardinals release linebacker Jordan Hicks in salary cap-saving cut

Arizona released linebacker Jordan Hicks, the team announced. The Cardinals also tendered one-year offers to exclusive rights free agents Jonathan Ward and Antoine Wesley, and are retaining linebacker ﻿Devon Kennard﻿, who has agreed to a restructure to stay in Arizona, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, March 9

Dolphins CB Byron Jones underwent surgery this week to repair a lingering left ankle injury . The star cornerback is expected to be out about two months and should be ready from training camp.
news

Commanders acquiring QB Carson Wentz from Colts in trade

The Washington Commanders are acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts in a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.
news

Russell Wilson says he's 'forever grateful' to Seattle following trade to Broncos

The Russell Wilson era in Seattle ended Tuesday. But before he officially joined the Broncos, the longtime Seahawks franchise quarterback had a final message to the 12s.
news

Eagles center Jason Kelce on future: 'I'm playing until I'm not'

By now, ﻿Jason Kelce﻿ has to know he's very much wanted. The Eagles' longtime center has fielded enough questions about his future for five retirements. It's up to Kelce to decide if he wants to be back on any football field, and he hasn't made that decision yet.
news

Mitchell Trubisky open to joining Daboll, Giants in free agency: 'I don't know where I'm gonna go'

With a dearth of quality QBs available in free agency, ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ is becoming a popular name heading toward the open market. The Giants, who just hired former Bills OC Brian Daboll, are a popular landing spot for the QB.
news

Shelby Harris: Trade from Denver to Seattle 'tough,' but feels good knowing you're 'wanted'

After tweeting a crying emoji after news of being traded to the Seahawks in a package for Russell Wilson became public, Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris said he's torn about the deal.
news

Teams inquiring Giants about TE Evan Engram as slot receiver as well as tight end

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that teams have been inquiring about Evan Engram as a slot receiver as well as a tight end, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Seahawks releasing eight-time Pro Bowl LB Bobby Wagner

The Seahawks are releasing eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ after a decade with the team, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Titans signing OLB Harold Landry to five-year, $87.5M extension

The Titans are signing Harold Landry to a massive five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night. 
news

Wide receiver Josh Gordon re-signs with Chiefs

Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who played the 2021 season with Kansas City, is re-signing with the Chiefs, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
