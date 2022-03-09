Former Steelers Pro Bowler, Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva retires after seven-season career

A well-tenured veteran is calling it a career.

﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ has decided to retire following a seven-year NFL career, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday. The team placed the offensive lineman on the reserve/retired list.

Villanueva spent every season but his last in Pittsburgh, manning the left tackle position for the Steelers and effectively protecting ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ and ﻿Devlin Hodges﻿ during that time. He appeared in every regular-season game from 2015-2021 and became a full-time starter in 2016, starting in every contest from then through his final NFL season.

Villanueva played college football at Army, converting from a tight end to a defensive end before becoming an offensive tackle. He went undrafted in 2010 and chose to return to military service, becoming an Army Ranger before pursuing an NFL career a second time in 2014, initially joining the league as a defensive end. He switched back to offensive tackle upon signing with the Steelers in late August of 2014, and saw his first regular-season action in the following season.

Villanueva, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Steelers, left Pittsburgh at the conclusion of the 2020 season and signed with the rival Ravens, who were in need of a tackle following their trade that sent ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ to Kansas City. Villanueva began the season by playing on the right side of the line, but with ﻿Ronnie Stanley﻿ unable to play in all but one game in 2021, Villanueva took over at left tackle, starting the remaining 16 games to complete a 17-start season with the Ravens.