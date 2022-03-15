Patriots trading OLB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

The New England Patriots are trading edge rusher ﻿Chase Winovich﻿ to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker ﻿Mack Wilson﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The trade cannot be made official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET when the 2022 league year officially begins.

Winovich, entering his fourth season in the NFL after being drafted 77th overall in 2019, played in 13 games last season, but saw his play time decrease from 2020, when he started nine games for the Patriots. Over his three years, the former Michigan product has 11 sacks, though none of them came last year.

Drafted in the fifth round of the same draft, Wilson carved out a nice starting role in Cleveland over his first three seasons, starting 28 of 43 games played in the middle of the Browns defense. Like Winovich, the former Alabama standout also saw his play time decrease on defense in 2021 and played nearly as many snaps on special teams as he did at LB.

In Winovich, Cleveland gets some pass rush depth that could help offset the potential loss of ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿. In Wilson, the Patriots reap an inexpensive defender with starter potential to help replace ﻿Dont'a Hightower﻿, ﻿Ja'Whaun Bentley﻿ and ﻿Jamie Collins﻿, all of whom may leave in free agency, plus some valuable special teams experience.