Patriots trading OLB Chase Winovich to Browns for LB Mack Wilson

Published: Mar 15, 2022 at 09:01 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The New England Patriots are trading edge rusher ﻿Chase Winovich﻿ to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for linebacker ﻿Mack Wilson﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The trade cannot be made official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET when the 2022 league year officially begins.

Winovich, entering his fourth season in the NFL after being drafted 77th overall in 2019, played in 13 games last season, but saw his play time decrease from 2020, when he started nine games for the Patriots. Over his three years, the former Michigan product has 11 sacks, though none of them came last year.

Drafted in the fifth round of the same draft, Wilson carved out a nice starting role in Cleveland over his first three seasons, starting 28 of 43 games played in the middle of the Browns defense. Like Winovich, the former Alabama standout also saw his play time decrease on defense in 2021 and played nearly as many snaps on special teams as he did at LB.

In Winovich, Cleveland gets some pass rush depth that could help offset the potential loss of ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿. In Wilson, the Patriots reap an inexpensive defender with starter potential to help replace ﻿Dont'a Hightower﻿, ﻿Ja'Whaun Bentley﻿ and ﻿Jamie Collins﻿, all of whom may leave in free agency, plus some valuable special teams experience.

Both players are entering the final years of their rookie deals.

Related Content

news

Browns to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Tuesday

Cleveland has been doing its due diligence on Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ and is expected to meet with the quarterback Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Good Morning Football.
news

Cowboys expected to re-sign pass rusher Randy Gregory, safety Malik Hooker

The Cowboys are expected to sign pass rusher Randy Gregory to a five-year contract worth $70 million with $28 million in guarantees, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Rams to release former All-Pro punter Johnny Hekker

The Rams are moving on from four-time first-team All-Pro punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿, who is being released after 10 seasons with the club, Ian Rapoport reports. Hekker has consistently been one of the best booming punters in the NFL during his run since signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent.
news

Aaron Rodgers officially signs contract extension; Packers QB to earn $150.8M over next three years

After a week of back-and-forth with the Packers on the exact structure of his new deal, Aaron Rodgers will make an average of $50 million per year over the first three years of the contract.
news

Lions to sign WR D.J. Chark to one-year, $10M deal

Detroit has added another weapon to a deprived offense. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that the Lions are expected to sign free-agent wideout ﻿D.J. Chark﻿ to a one-year deal worth $10 million fully guaranteed.
news

Zach Ertz: Priority No. 1 in returning to Cardinals was a 'chance to win another Super Bowl'

Zach Ertz may have been able to get more money on the free-agent market, but the veteran's only goal, he said, was to return to Arizona to chase a title.  
news

Steelers tender quarterback Dwayne Haskins with $2.54M offer

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the original-round RFA tender on quarterback Dwayne Haskins. It's worth $2.54 million, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Chiefs signing safety Justin Reid to three-year, $31.5M deal

Safety Reid, previously with the Texans, is signing a three-year, $31.5 million deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Broncos agree to terms with former 49ers DT D.J. Jones on three-year, $30M deal

The Broncos and DT D.J. Jones, formerly with the 49ers, have agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence agrees to new three-year, $40M deal

Demarcus Lawrence has agreed to a new three-year, $40 million contract with the Cowboys, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Of the $40 million, $30 million is guaranteed, making Lawrence the first defensive end in NFL history to have his contract guaranteed for seven straight seasons, per Pelissero.
news

Dolphins signing former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson to 3-year, $22.8M deal

The Dolphins have agreed with receiver ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿ on a three-year deal worth $22.8 million with $12.75 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
