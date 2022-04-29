Eagles receive A.J. Brown in trade; Titans select Arkansas WR Treylon Burks with No. 18 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson didn't "foresee" trading wide receiver A.J. Brown. A week later, the star receiver was shipped to Philadelphia.

The Titans traded Brown to the Eagles in exchange for the No. 18 and 101 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. The trade has since been announced.

In three seasons, Brown generated 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns. As one of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL, he was due a significant pay raise entering the final year of his rookie contract. Apparently, the Titans didn't want to pay that.

Following the trade, the Eagles were the ones to fork over that massive contract.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Philly and the Eagles agreed to a four-year extension worth $100 million with $57 million guaranteed, per sources informed of the deal.

It's been an offseason of big-name receivers on the move. Davante Adams was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas. Tyreek Hill was shipped from Kansas City to Miami. Marquise Brown was traded to Arizona on Thursday, too. Now Brown goes from Tennessee to Philly.

Adams and Hill got their new deals huge deals following their trade. Brown followed suit in quick order.

In Philly, the big-bodied wideout pairs with 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith to form a dangerous duo for quarterback Jalen Hurts. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is known to make big swings. He could have used a first-round pick on a receiver for the third-straight draft. Instead, he sent one to Tennessee for a proven commodity and one of the best young receivers in the game in Brown. The Eagles then locked down Brown long-term.

Roseman never disappoints in the offseason.