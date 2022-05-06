2022 NFL Draft: What does the future hold for the top six quarterbacks selected -- in 2022 and beyond?

2022 OUTLOOK: As the 20th overall pick, Pickett will enter training camp as a viable contender in the QB battle against Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. The rookie will need to earn the respect and trust of his new teammates by performing steadily in practice, while convincing his coaches he's ready via solid play in preseason games. If the competition is close between the rookie and the veterans, the Steelers will likely hand Pickett the keys to the franchise, officially kicking off a new era in Pittsburgh.





LONG-TERM PROGNOSIS: In the wake of Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, the Steelers needed a modern quarterback with athleticism and arm talent to incorporate some of the college concepts that have taken the NFL by storm. That's why they initially signed Trubisky in free agency and then drafted Pickett. With offensive coordinator Matt Canada intent on adding some of his favorite wrinkles from his days as a college play-caller (pre-snap motions and shifts, RPOs, jet sweeps), the Pitt product should flourish in a system that is far more imaginative than we've seen in Pittsburgh in years.