Titans GM Jon Robinson on possibility of trading A.J. Brown: 'I do not foresee that happening'

Receivers seeking trades has come into vogue this offseason, but the Tennessee Titans don't plan on joining the parade.

General manager Jon Robinson was asked about the possibility of A.J. Brown being traded.

"I do not foresee that happening," he responded.

Well, that's not a "hell no."

At this point, Brown hasn't joined the processional of pigskin catchers seeking a trade.

Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract. In three seasons, he's generated 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 TDs. As one of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL and the most vital weapon in the Titans' passing offense, he's due a major pay raise.

"We've had some discussions with his reps," Robinson said of contract talks. "When he was here a couple weeks ago, I talked to him. We're working through that. Not going to get into any details with contract negotiations -- never have really done that. But we've made it public about how we feel about A.J. and how we want him to be a part of this football team."