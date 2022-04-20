Deebo Samuel requests 49ers to trade him; WR unwilling to engage in contract talks

Deebo Samuel's transformation into an explosive hybrid weapon in San Francisco could prove to be short-lived.

Samuel has requested a trade from the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The request was submitted more than a week ago and wasn't a surprise, as the team was aware of Samuel's feelings about his standing within the franchise, per Rapoport.

Unlike other receivers who have created drama this offseason, Samuel's issue with the 49ers is not related to money. Samuel is uncomfortable with how he was used in Kyle Shanahan's offense in 2021, per Rapoport, and he's become disinterested in engaging on long-term contract extension talks.

Samuel's role changed rather dramatically to great success in 2021. Shanahan deployed Samuel as both a receiver and a versatile backfield weapon, handing him the ball as a running back and confusing defenses. Samuel also ran routes out of the backfield and gained the most scrimmage yards in a single season in his career, finishing with 1,770 yards and 14 total touchdowns.

Early in the 2021 season, Samuel was racking up receiving yards at an incredible rate, breaking Jerry Rice's franchise record for the most receiving yards gained in the first seven games of a season with 44 catches for 819 yards and four touchdowns from Weeks 1-8. But just two weeks later, Shanahan and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel started moving Samuel into the backfield, increasing his usage but also changing the types of touches Samuel received in games.

From Weeks 10-18, Samuel saw an average of 6.6 carries per game, gaining 42.9 rushing yards per contest while scoring seven rushing touchdowns. In that same span of time, he was catching just 3.5 passes per game, essentially becoming more of a running back than a receiver.