Raiders acquiring Davante Adams from Packers: Who are the trade's biggest winners and losers?

2) Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: There's a lot to be said for batting .500 if you end up keeping Rodgers in the fold. However, losing Adams is a major blow to this roster. He was the second-best player on a team that has won 13 games in three straight seasons, reaching a pair of NFC Championship Games in the process. Green Bay was aiming to finally return to the Super Bowl this coming season. Those hopes feel a lot weaker today. The upside is that Gutekunst scored a first-round (No. 22 overall) and second-round pick (No. 53) in return, and there's more cap room down the road to improve this team. The key is that he has to turn those opportunities into assets. If that doesn't happen, then his quarterback is going to get irritated real quick.

3) Chiefs GM Brett Veach: As happy as Hill has to be with this Adams news, the opposite should be said of Veach. He's trying to keep his team contending for a championship in a loaded division that has gotten much stronger in a matter of days. That won't be an easy task as he starts dealing with the obvious salary cap challenges associated with having a long run of success. The hot topic around Kansas City may be the negotiations Veach is having with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who received the franchise tag. The real serious question revolves around how Veach will handle Hill. The Chiefs already have paid huge contracts to several players in recent years (Mahomes, Kelce, LG Joe Thuney, DT Chris Jones and DE Frank Clark) and there's only so much pie to go around. If they have to overpay to keep Brown, then the Hill negotiation could become even more difficult. It's also possible that Veach could look at the two top-60 picks Green Bay just received for Adams and think that wouldn't be a bad deal for his team if Hill's demands become too ridiculous.