2022 NFL free agency frenzy: Three good fits and three head-scratchers

The contract: Two years, $14.25 million with incentives that could push the total value to $27 million.





This deal is a great pairing of minimal downside with lots of upside. Using last year's QB contracts as a comparison, Trubisky's annual salary would've ranked 28th. This deal is also an alignment fit, as Next Gen Stats show that Trubisky's 114.4 passer rating on throws of fewer than 10 air yards led the NFL in 2020 (his most recent year as a starter). Last season, Pittsburgh's offense had the highest rate of pass attempts traveling fewer than 10 air yards at 71.9 percent. Trubisky can leverage those shorter passes into big gains -- and ideally, the former No. 2 overall pick's growth and development will allow the Steelers to include more difficult passing concepts.