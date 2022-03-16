Broncos, Chargers gain ground on AFC West, rest of conference with aggressive start to offseason

I like the moves the Chargers and Broncos made not only because they've added established, top-flight players but also because they did not compromise their futures. That might sound strange considering Denver sent two first-round picks, two second-round selections, a fifth-rounder and quarterback Drew Lock﻿, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant to the Seahawks. But, fact is, that was a bargain for an established, Hall of Fame-caliber performer at the league's most important position. Heck, the 49ers nearly gave up a similar package of picks for the right to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance﻿, an unproven quarterback who made 17 starts in college.

If the Broncos are as good as I anticipate, those future draft picks will be at the bottom of the rounds. And a positive for Denver is that it maintains salary-cap flexibility to be able to go out and supplement the roster in free agency, which it has done by agreeing to terms with defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle D.J. Jones. The possibility remains that the Broncos could still bring back edge rusher Von Miller one season after trading him to the Rams last fall.

The Chargers' moves have been even more impressive because they haven't involved mortgaging draft capital. Sure, they gave up a second- and a sixth-round pick for Mack, but that didn't require a hard gulp for someone of his ability. Mack is 31 years old, but he has been extremely durable since entering the league in 2014, starting all but two games in his career prior to being injured last year. To date, the only thing the Chargers have had to come off of is cash: They pick up Mack's contract, reportedly have agreed to a potential $82.5 million deal with Jackson, and have agreements in principle with free-agent defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson. Oh, and they signed wideout Mike Williams to an extension that averages $20 million a year. While the cash expenditures are not insignificant (it's always easy to spend someone else's money, right!?), the moves allow them to continue with their draft-and-develop philosophy. And they will make the Chargers a sexy pick to win the division, if not the conference.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West six years running, but they showed signs of slippage last season. It will be interesting to see what impact the loss of safety Tyrann Mathieu will have. Justin Reid will come in as a free agent to replace him on the field, but Mathieu brought immeasurable leadership in the locker room. And the loss of cornerback Charvarius Ward to the 49ers could be felt. There also is the issue of finding a consistent pass rush. Frank Clark signed a restructured deal this week, but his performance has fallen off every year he has been in Kansas City. Melvin Ingram, who remains unsigned, was a bigger factor in pass-rush situations last season. The question I keep coming back to with the Chiefs is, are they better able to make a defensive stand than the Broncos or Chargers, both of whose offenses should be able to keep pace with anyone? To this point the answer is, no.