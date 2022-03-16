Analysis

Broncos, Chargers gain ground on AFC West, rest of conference with aggressive start to offseason

Published: Mar 15, 2022 at 08:36 PM
Headshot_Author_JIM-TROTTER_1400x1000
Jim Trotter

NFL.com Columnist

The official start to free agency won't begin until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday, but some already have declared winners and losers based on what has transpired to this point of the legal tampering period. I've never been a fan of making declarative statements before all the puzzle pieces are on the table, and I'm not going to make one now. What I will say, however, is that no two teams have done more to establish themselves as legitimate Super Bowl contenders than the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers, who have shaken up not only their division but the AFC as a whole.

Both clubs missed the playoffs last season. However, that had more to do with them lacking pieces in one or two areas rather than widespread deficiencies across the roster. For Denver, the issue was the absence of a franchise quarterback; for the Chargers, it was the absence of a complementary edge rusher to Joey Bosa and a ball-hawking cornerback.

Consider those problems of the past.

Related Links

First, the Broncos traded for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson﻿, a sublime talent who missed the playoffs only twice in 10 seasons with Seattle. He is regarded as one of the league's top deep-ball passers and one of its more dangerous improvisors when extending plays. Drop him onto a team that has loads of offensive talent at the skill positions and a defense that ranked third in points allowed last season, and the ingredients are there for not only a playoff run but a deep playoff run.

The same can be said of the Chargers, though for different reasons. They already had a top-five quarterback in Justin Herbert﻿, who last year in only his second season confirmed his place as one of the game's best. Behind a reinforced offensive line, he directed a unit that tied for second in the NFL in passing yards, ranked fourth in total yards and was fifth in scoring at just under 28 points a game. The issue for the Chargers was their defense, which ranked last in third-down percentage, 26th in red-zone percentage, 28th in goal-to-go percentage, 22nd in interceptions and surrendered more points than all but three teams.

But over the last week they turned weakness into an apparent strength by trading for three-time All-Pro and 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack﻿, who missed the final 10 games last season with Chicago because of injury but had six sacks to that point, a pace that would have surpassed his season-high 15 sacks established in 2015. He is the perfect complement to Bosa, one of the game's top edge rushers, and the best friend of a secondary that was upgraded by the impending addition of ballhawk cornerback J.C. Jackson﻿, the former Patriot who will sign a mega free-agent deal Wednesday.

No player had more interceptions than Jackson's 22 over the past three seasons. His arrival is valuable not only because of his ability to lock down receivers and create takeaways, but also because it will permit head coach (and defensive play-caller) Brandon Staley to move talented second-year cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. into the slot, where he has shown the capability of developing into one of the league's top players at that position.

I like the moves the Chargers and Broncos made not only because they've added established, top-flight players but also because they did not compromise their futures. That might sound strange considering Denver sent two first-round picks, two second-round selections, a fifth-rounder and quarterback Drew Lock﻿, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant to the Seahawks. But, fact is, that was a bargain for an established, Hall of Fame-caliber performer at the league's most important position. Heck, the 49ers nearly gave up a similar package of picks for the right to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance﻿, an unproven quarterback who made 17 starts in college.

If the Broncos are as good as I anticipate, those future draft picks will be at the bottom of the rounds. And a positive for Denver is that it maintains salary-cap flexibility to be able to go out and supplement the roster in free agency, which it has done by agreeing to terms with defensive end Randy Gregory and defensive tackle D.J. Jones. The possibility remains that the Broncos could still bring back edge rusher Von Miller one season after trading him to the Rams last fall.

The Chargers' moves have been even more impressive because they haven't involved mortgaging draft capital. Sure, they gave up a second- and a sixth-round pick for Mack, but that didn't require a hard gulp for someone of his ability. Mack is 31 years old, but he has been extremely durable since entering the league in 2014, starting all but two games in his career prior to being injured last year. To date, the only thing the Chargers have had to come off of is cash: They pick up Mack's contract, reportedly have agreed to a potential $82.5 million deal with Jackson, and have agreements in principle with free-agent defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson. Oh, and they signed wideout Mike Williams to an extension that averages $20 million a year. While the cash expenditures are not insignificant (it's always easy to spend someone else's money, right!?), the moves allow them to continue with their draft-and-develop philosophy. And they will make the Chargers a sexy pick to win the division, if not the conference.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West six years running, but they showed signs of slippage last season. It will be interesting to see what impact the loss of safety Tyrann Mathieu will have. Justin Reid will come in as a free agent to replace him on the field, but Mathieu brought immeasurable leadership in the locker room. And the loss of cornerback Charvarius Ward to the 49ers could be felt. There also is the issue of finding a consistent pass rush. Frank Clark signed a restructured deal this week, but his performance has fallen off every year he has been in Kansas City. Melvin Ingram, who remains unsigned, was a bigger factor in pass-rush situations last season. The question I keep coming back to with the Chiefs is, are they better able to make a defensive stand than the Broncos or Chargers, both of whose offenses should be able to keep pace with anyone? To this point the answer is, no.

As for the Las Vegas Raiders, there are holes at receiver and in the secondary. That's a problem for a defense that ranked last in interceptions, last in red-zone and goal-to-go percentages, and 26th in points allowed. Maybe the new regime has a plan for progress, but at the moment, it's only visible to them. What's easier to see is that the Chargers and Broncos have gained ground on not only the Chiefs, but the rest of the AFC.

Follow Jim Trotter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling of NFL rosters is upon us. So ... who's going where? NFL.com's free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.
news

Tom Brady's unretirement stirring but not surprising; Vikings know Kirk Cousins is better than QB limbo

Tom Brady never seemed fully convinced he was retiring, even when he was retiring. So it's no real surprise, Judy Battista writes, that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is coming back for a 23rd season. Plus, thoughts on Kirk Cousins' extension and Michael Gallup's new contract.
news

Broncos hype out of control after Russell Wilson trade; plus, five NFL draft prospects on the rise

The Broncos hype train's in full force after the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, but Bucky Brooks says everyone needs to pump the brakes on Denver. Plus, five prospects on the rise after the NFL Scouting Combine. And what's next for Jordan Love?
news

2022 NFL free agency glossary: All the terms you need to know

The free agency frenzy is a hectic period on the NFL calendar that has a language all its own. Fortunately, Anthony Holzman-Escareno is here for you with a glossary explaining all the terms you need to know.
news

2022 NFL offseason: Best-case, worst-case scenarios for quarterbacks in limbo

Will the Vikings stick with Kirk Cousins? Is Jimmy Garoppolo headed for a new team? Can Kyler Murray and the Cardinals smooth out their relationship? Dan Hanzus spins best-case and worst-case scenarios for QBs in limbo in 2022.
news

Panthers, Patriots, Dolphins headline nine NFL teams that need to make a splash this offseason

Denver just shook up the NFL with a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson. Who needs to follow in the Broncos' footsteps? Adam Schein identifies nine teams that should make an offseason splash.
news

AFC free agency needs: Bengals, Titans, Ravens among teams that must address offensive line

Will the Bengals find a way to protect Joe Burrow? How will the Colts address their quarterback void? Kevin Patra digs into three key free agency needs for every AFC team.
news

NFC free agency needs: Seattle Seahawks abruptly join list of teams with gaping hole at quarterback

With the free agency frenzy right around the corner, Kevin Patra identifies the three biggest needs for each NFC team. Suddenly, Pete Carroll's Seahawks and Bruce Arians' Buccaneers have a major question mark at quarterback.
news

Aaron Rodgers' decision, Russell Wilson trade: Who are the biggest winners & losers?

Aaron Rodgers signed a four-year extension to stay in Green Bay, while the Seattle Seahawks agreed to trade Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Jeffri Chadiha reveals the winners and losers of Tuesday's events.
news

Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022: The original list

The original Top 101 Free Agents of 2022 rankings as compiled by Gregg Rosenthal before players began to be signed, tagged and/or released.
news

2022 NFL offseason: Ten quarterbacks worth pursuing via free agency, draft or trade

Does Jameis Winston top the crop of free-agent signal-callers? How impressive is prospect Kenny Pickett? David Carr identifies his top 10 quarterbacks worth pursuing via free agency, the 2022 NFL Draft or trade.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW