Around the NFL

Chargers expected to sign former Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson to five-year, $82.5M deal

Published: Mar 14, 2022 at 05:01 PM
Adam Maya

Digital Content Editor

Mr. INT has been intercepted by a new AFC team.

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The contract includes $28 million in the first year and $40 million over the first two, Rapoport added. Jackson will get $40 million guaranteed, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi.

The blockbuster agreement comes less than a week after the Chargers agreed to acquire star pass rusher Khalil Mack in a trade with the Bears. Adding Jackson to pair with Pro Bowl safety Derwin James gives the Bolts one of the better secondaries in football. Jackson is coming off a career year with the Patriots, tallying eight interceptions and an NFL-best 23 passes defensed to earn his first Pro Bowl nod and a second-team All-Pro selection.

The 26-year-old corner has emerged as one of the top players at his position since going undrafted in 2018. No player has more interceptions than Jackson's 25 over the past four years. No one in league history has recorded more during the first four years of their career.

Jackson, who hit the open market after New England opted not to use its franchise tag on him last week, was the No. 2 player available on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022.

Related Content

news

Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence agrees to new three-year, $40M deal

Demarcus Lawrence has agreed to a new three-year, $40 million contract with the Cowboys, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Of the $40 million, $30 million is guaranteed, making Lawrence the first defensive end in NFL history to have his contract guaranteed for seven straight seasons, per Pelissero.
news

Dolphins signing former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson to 3-year, $22.8M deal

The Dolphins have agreed with receiver ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿ on a three-year deal worth $22.8 million with $12.75 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Buccaneers re-signing CB Carlton Davis to 3-year, $45M deal

The Buccaneers are re-signing cornerback ﻿Carlton Davis﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

QB Teddy Bridgewater signing one-year deal with Dolphins 

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, a Miami native, is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins to back up ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Packers to re-sign LB De'Vondre Campbell to five-year, $50M contract

Salary cap concerns won't stop the Green Bay Packers from hanging on to one of their key free agents. Ian Rapoport reports that the Packers are expected to re-sign linebacker ﻿De'Vondre Campbell﻿ on a five-year, $50 million contract.
news

Haason Reddick, Eagles agree to three-year, $45M contract

The Eagles have entered the free agency chat. Philadelphia has agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract with pass rusher Haason Reddick, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Reggie Wayne joins Colts staff as WRs coach

Colts legend Reggie Wayne is re-joining the team -- as a coach. The club on Monday announced coaching staff changes for the 2022 season, with the retired receiver in charge of the position he manned for 14 years in Indianapolis.
news

Jaguars to sign Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff, WR Christian Kirk, TE Evan Engram

The Jaguars have agreed to terms with a collection of free agents in the first day of the negotiating window. Guard ﻿Brandon Scherff headlines the group, followed by WR Christian Kirk, LB﻿ Foye Oluokun﻿ and DT ﻿Foley Fatukasi﻿.
news

Steelers reach agreement with QB Mitchell Trubisky on two-year deal

The Steelers have a new quarterback. Pittsburgh has reached an agreement on a two-year deal with quarterback ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cardinals agree to terms with RB James Conner on three-year, $21M extension

﻿James Conner﻿ is extending his stay in Arizona. The Cardinals agreed to terms with the running back Monday on a three-year extension through 2024.
news

Bengals adding Alex Cappa, Ted Karras to offensive line, re-signing DT B.J. Hill

Free-agent guard Alex Cappa is choosing Joe Burrow over Tom Brady﻿. Cappa agreed to terms on a four-year, $40 million contract with the Bengals. Cincinnati also added Ted Karras and retained B.J. Hill.
