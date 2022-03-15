Broncos agree to terms with former 49ers DT D.J. Jones on three-year, $30M deal

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones might be an under-the-radar talent to some, but not the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos and Jones, formerly with the San Francisco 49ers, have agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night.

Jones, No. 28 in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022, helps to fill a major need for the Broncos at interior DL. He's coming off his fifth season with the 49ers, one in which he started all 17 games and recorded a career-high 56 tackles.